Erin Routliffe asks for 'inappropriate' fan to be ejected during US Open quarterfinal win

Erin Routliffe urged the umpire to remove an abusive spectator during her doubles quarterfinal match at the US Open on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time).

Kiwi Routliffe and her Canadian partner Gaby Dabrowski defeated Taylor Townsend from America and Leylah Fernandez, who is also Canadian, 2-6 6-3 7-6 (8).

They got the full experience of what it’s like to play in front of a raucous crowd at New York, with nearly all of the spectators at the large Louis Armstrong Stadium cheering for Townsend and Fernandez.

But during the third set Routliffe felt one spectator had crossed over the line with how he was trying to get inside Dabrowski’s head and she asked umpire Kasia Radwan-Cho for him to be ejected.

Describing the incident after the match, Routliffe said she was concerned for her partner.

“It was basically me trying to stick up for Gaby. He was targeting Gaby,” Routliffe said.

“Every time she would go over to her towel, he would just be in her face, and it would never be to me.

Stuff Erin Routliffe serving in her quarterfinals match at the US Open.

“I'm all for cheering for your favourite team and everything like that in a respectful way.”

The US Open is notorious for its rowdy crowds that are happy to boo or try to put off players they don’t want to win.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has often spoken out at how he’s treated by crowds in New York and it was clear that almost everyone watching this women’s doubles quarterfinal match wanted Townsend and Fernandez to win.

“I kept thinking, Oh, he wasn't saying anything to me at all. Why Gaby? You know what I mean? Like, you can't target a specific person like that. I think that's inappropriate.

“So, yeah, I asked for him to leave or at least to get him to calm down. The ref, I said I wanted him out. He never left, but I think she put a security guard there so each time he would try and say something I think he would get him to stop.”

Dabrowski went on to explain what the spectator was doing.

Stuff Erin Routliffe and Gabby Dabrowski congratulate each other are a point in their US Open quarterfinal match against Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend.

“It was every single time that I went to the towel at that box, that in my direction, he was cheering for Leylah and Taylor but being, like, ‘You can break her,’ just being extra, but looking at me,” Dabrowski said.

“See, I have no problem if I'm here and you're looking at them cheering them on, but you can't look directly in my face and cheer like that.”

ESPN delayed the start of SportsCentre so tennis fans across America could watch the dramatic end to the match.

It was an epic two and a half hour contest where Routliffe and Dabrowski were outplayed in the opening set, they then lifted their game to win the second set and looked to be cruising when up 4-1 in the decider.

But then they hit a roadblock and the set ended going to a 10-point super tiebreak. In it, Routliffe and Dabrowski fell behind 7-2, but then made a stunning comeback to win it 10-8 and advance to the semifinals.

Thanks to the early finish of the match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz on Arthur Ashe Stadium, ESPN in the States switched their live coverage to this match being played on the nearby Louis Armstrong Stadium.

ESPN’s SportsCentre is a national institution and is shown at 6pm local time every evening, but the decision was made to stick with the tennis, so millions of Americans got to see Routliffe and Dabrowski come back to win from what looked like an impossible position.

The crowd steadily built over the match from just a few hundred when it began to many thousands by the end.

Those who turned up late, got to see that dramatic tiebreaker, but there were plenty of twists and turns before that.

Routliffe and Dabrowski were simply outplayed in that first set and the second started with Dabrowski getting broken again, but that seemed to bring about a change in attitude from them.

The smiles between points went away and they had a mentality that they weren’t going to go down without a fight.

After winning that set Routliffe and Dabrowski went up 4-1 in the next, but then hit a wall. Dabrowski was broken, so too was Routliffe two games later.

The match went to a 10-point tiebreak and momentum quickly went with Townsend and Fernandez as they went out to a 7-2 lead.

Two double faults from Townsend helped Routliffe and Dabrowski get it back to 7-6

Fernandez missed a backhand, followed by an ace from Routliffe. Fernandez made another error to concede a match point and Routliffe managed to pop a volley over the net to win the match.

Normal scheduling on ESPN then resumed.