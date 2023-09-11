Erin Routliffe proud to win grand slam title for New Zealand

Erin Routliffe wants to make more history for New Zealand on a tennis court after she became the first female Kiwi in 44 years to win a grand slam title.

Routliffe and Gaby Dabrowski from Canada defeated Vera Zvonareva from Russia and Germany’s Laura Siegemund 7-6 (9) 6-3 in the final of the women’s doubles at the US Open on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

Routliffe follows Judy Connor-Chaloner, who won the Australian Open doubles in 1979 with Dianne Evers, as being the only New Zealand women to win a grand slam and she picks up nearly NZ$600,000 of prize money for winning the title.

Although Routliffe speaks with a Canadian accent, she was born in Auckland and moved across the Pacific Ocean as a young child. In 2017 the International Tennis Federation allowed her to switch nationalities to New Zealand.

Manu Fernandez/AP Erin Routliffe and Gaby Dabrowski, of Canada, kiss the championship trophy after winning the women's doubles final at the US Open.

She is the only Kiwi flying the flag on the WTA tour and said she’s proud to win this title for the country of her birth.

“Yeah, that's why you play,” Routliffe said.

“I'm super proud and happy to fly the New Zealand flag every single week.

“They have been so welcoming. One of my main coaches is in Auckland (Neil Carter), I go there every December for my off-season. Obviously born there and lived there till I was four or five.

Manu Fernandez/AP Erin Routliffe hugs Gabriela Dabrowski, after winning the US Open women's doubles final.

“Then also having the Canadian connection. I haven't really thought about the history part of it, but I'm just really proud.

“I hope I can continue and make even more history for New Zealand for sure.”

Played on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Routliffe and Dabrowski had four set points during a long and emotionally charged first-set tiebreak, before they finally nailed it.

Then in the second set their class shone as they broke their opponents’ serve three times, while only dropping theirs once.

On their third championship point, Zvonareva put a backhand wide and Routliffe and Dabrowski rushed to each other to celebrate.

Winning a grand slam is the biggest achievement possible for any tennis player. It’s what they’ve strived for since they first picked up a racquet and why they put in the hours of relentless practice.

Routliffe knows what she’s now achieved, but acknowledges it will take time to sink in what this means.

“I think [it means] kind of everything,” she said.

“It's hard to answer that right now, I'm just a little bit in shock.

“If you'd told me like a month ago or two months ago that this year I was going to win a slam, I would have been, like, ‘You're insane. You're an actual crazy person.’”

Routliffe and Dabrowski only partnered up together last month. Routliffe had realised her partnership with Alexa Guarachi wasn’t working and she had suffered first round losses at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

Dabrowski was also looking for a new partner after Wimbledon and after a chat, they decided to give teaming up a go.

They hoped it would go well, but to win a grand slam so quickly, was beyond anyone’s expectations.

“I have watched Gaby for years and obviously known her for a really long time,” Routliffe said.

“I kind of idolised her. She's been, like, in the interview after the match, she has been flying the Canadian flag for the doubles for a long time now.

“I really liked her game. I just thought that we would be good together.

“Being on a doubles team, a lot of it is personality as well, and giving your partner what they want and they kind of giving you what you want, but also in the same way sometimes giving you what you don't want.

“That's like the honesty, like things you don't want to hear necessarily.

“So yeah, I've always loved Gaby's game, and I thought, oh, I could play well with Gaby. I texted her.”

And the rest is history.