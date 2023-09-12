How Erin Routliffe switched allegiance to New Zealand and became a grand slam tennis champion

She speaks with a Canadian accent and remains a Canadian citizen but US Open doubles champion Erin Routliffe has just made New Zealand tennis history with her first doubles grand slam victory.

Routliffe became the first female New Zealander in 44 years to win a grand slam title when she teamed up with Canadian teammate Gaby Dabrowski to defeat Russia’s Vera Zvonareva and Germany’s Laura Siegemund 7-6 (9) 6-3, in the final of the women’s doubles at the US Open on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

Despite residing in Montreal, when she’s not traversing the globe on the WTA Tour, Routliffe said she is “super proud and happy to fly the New Zealand flag every single week”, following the biggest win of her career.

Routliffe, 28, a doubles specialist who puts her recent change in fortunes down to good old-fashioned hard work, was born in Auckland when her parents, Robert and Catherine, were in the middle of an around-the-world sailing adventure back in 1995.

Before leaving New Zealand for her parents' native land of Canada just before her fifth birthday, Routliffe welcomed two sisters into the world.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images Erin Routliffe looks up at doubles partner Gabriela Dabrowski following their US Open victory.

The youngest of those Kiwi-born sisters, Tess Routliffe represents Canada as a Paralympic swimmer. She won the silver medal in the S7 200 metre individual medley at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

It didn’t take long for tennis to become a big part of a young Erin Routliffe’s schedule when the family settled back into Canadian life.

She was a tennis standout at the Bill Crothers Secondary School Unionville in Markham, Ontario, Canada and became a member of the Canadian junior Fed Cup team.

At one stage, Routliffe rose to No. 17 in the world junior rankings.

She would go on to enjoy a standout college career at the University of Alabama where she won the prestigious Junior Orange Bowl and was a two-time winner of the NCAA doubles college championship alongside Maya Jansen in 2014 and 2015.

Al Bello/Getty Images Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski celebrate a point during their US Open final victory.

Routliffe completed a degree in Public Relations while attending the University of Alabama.

But it was as her time at Alabama was coming to an end and she was transitioning into the pro ranks that the waves began rolling towards bringing the oldest daughter of the intrepid sailors back to representing her country of birth.

With Tennis New Zealand firmly on board given the boost Routliffe brought, at a time when she was growing disillusioned with the pro pathway in Canada, the International Tennis Federation allowed her to switch nationalities to New Zealand in 2017.

When the switch was finally rubber-stamped, Routliffe was drafted straight into New Zealand’s Fed Cup team.

But her career hasn’t all been plain sailing, in late 2019 Routliffe considered giving up the professional game as she struggled to make a living.

Manu Fernandez/AP Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski display the US Opens winner’s trophy.

At the time she was ranked 862 in the world in singles and 149 in doubles.

But a breakout year in 2021, including winning her first WTA title, in Palermo, Italy, transformed her career.

Her current doubles ranking of 20 seems destined to improve following the stunning US Open win.

One of Routliffe’s main coaches remains the Auckland-based Neil Carter. It’s now become tradition for Routliffe to spend December in New Zealand for her off-season before leading into the ASB Classic in January.

Routliffe and Dabrowski have only been playing together for a few short months and four tournaments but are vowing to keep their partnership going for some time to come.

They may both speak with Canadian accents but Routliffe knows what she wants out of the partnership: “More history for New Zealand.”