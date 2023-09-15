New Zealand claim commanding 2-0 Davis Cup tie lead over Thailand

Rubin Statham, New Zealand’s most experienced Davis Cup player, won the opening match on Friday.

Rubin Statham and Ajeet Rai made it two from two on a perfect opening day for New Zealand’s Davis Cup tie against Thailand in Invercargill on Friday evening.

In the opening singles match, New Zealand number one Statham took the match early to his Thai opponent Kasidit Samrej, claiming a comfortable 6-2 victory in the first set.

The second set was a much tighter affair, with a tense tiebreaker ultimately deciding the match in Statham’s favour 6-2, 7-6(8).

New Zealand’s number two, Ajeet Rai, similarly made short work of the first set against Thailand’s Maximus Jones.

In the second set, Rai and Jones traded heavy serves as the Thai player worked his way into the match.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Kasidit Samrej was no match for Kiwi No. 1 Rubin Statham on Friday.

A decisive break at 4-3 gave the momentum back to Rai and he ultimately closed out the match in an hour and twenty minutes, winning 6-1, 6-3.

New Zealand can clinch the tie in Saturday’s doubles match, that Thailand must win to keep the tie alive for Sunday’s reverse singles.