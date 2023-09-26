ASB Classic best place to start 2024 believes former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki has confirmed she’ll play at January’s ASB Classic, making her eighth appearance at the tournament.

The 33-year-old former winner of the Australian Open has made a comeback to the sport this year and at the recent US Open demonstrated that she’s able to pick up where she left off.

During the final grand slam of the year, she defeated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová and 2021 Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady, before losing an unforgettable three-set match against Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

Wozniacki joins Gauff in the draw for January’s Classic with the potential for a rematch, which would stop the tennis world.

“It is going to be my children’s first time there,” Wozniacki said of returning to New Zealand.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Caroline Wozniacki was the player everyone was talking about during the first week of this year's US Open.

“It’s amazing that I can come back and prepare as well as I can for the Australian Open.

“I love the fans in Auckland. It is always such a great event. I have always had an amazing time there.

“I thought it was going to be the best place for my preparation and the best place for my family to come and start the new season.”

Numerous tennis stars have attempted comebacks over the years and for most of them it turned out to be a failure. Kim Clijsters was one of the most successful players to do this. After hanging up her racquet in 2007 and giving birth to a daughter, she returned in 2009 and went on to win three more grand slams.

But the Belgian star was just 23 when she gave up the sport for the first time, Wozniacki was 30 when she retired and then spent three years out of the sport.

During her time away she gave birth to two children and over that period there was never any inclination that she’d make a return to professional tennis.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Coco Gauff defeated Caroline Wozniacki in one of the best matches at this year’s US Open. They could have a rematch in Auckland in January.

At this year’s Wimbledon, following confirmation she’d make a comeback, Wozniacki took part in the Legends Invitational Doubles tournament and during it told Stuff she would be interested in playing in Auckland again as part of her build up for the Australian Open.

Wozniacki’s best performances at the Classic came in 2015 and 2018 when she lost in the final, to Venus Williams and Julia Goerges, respectively.

There is still that strong competitive streak to Wozniacki, but becoming the mother to Olivia and James has changed her perspective to tennis.

“As a young player my dream was to be the best possible tennis player I could be. Be No 1 in the world, win a grand slam,” she said.

“When I retired in 2020 I’d reached my goals and I achieved everything that I set for myself.

“I had my two amazing kids and got to see tennis from the outside and follow from the sidelines. No matter if I’m 30 or 80, tennis will be a sport that has meant so much to me and my family.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Caroline Wozniacki caused a big upset by defeating Petra Kvitova at the US Open.

“I realised how fun it was to play on the big courts, in front of big crowds. When you have two children, my No 1 priority is that they’re healthy, happy and OK.

“When I’m out on court, that’s my passion, it’s what I want to do, I’m a competitor, I want to win everything I possibly can. But at the same time, I don’t put unnecessary pressure on myself.

“I know that when I’m playing my best, I can beat anyone. That’s why I work hard every day, to reach the highest level.

“The fact that I’m older and wiser, it gives me that calmness when I’m out on court and I know that I’m going to play my hardest and see what happens.

“I think that gives me a more laid back perspective. While I want to win, I know it’s not life or death, it’s a tennis match.”

Wozniacki run at the US Open showed her she could come back and compete against the best in the world again.

“It was so nice playing on the big courts,” Wozniacki said.

“I was treated extremely well at the US Open and got to play one match on Armstrong (the second biggest court), then everything else on Ashe.

“What an honour that was and playing in front of the packed crowds was something so special to me, why I love playing this game and why I work so hard to reach the highest level.

“As I was commentating for a couple of years and seeing where everyone was, I knew what I had to do to compete against the best players in the world.

“It’s one thing seeing it from the outside, it’s much easier in my head to do the big rallies and say what I’m supposed to do in the moment.

“But it’s a different thing when you actually have to do it on the court. I was very pleased with the way I managed to compete after so long away from the game and it’s not easy to come back to play points at such a high level and play back to back.

“I think I did very well, it was a great start to my comeback and it gave me a lot of positive information on what I need to do better for the start next season and go even further in tournaments.”