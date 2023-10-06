Prince George wasn't amused but Nick Kyrgios has no regrets over Wimbledon final antics

Nick Kyrgios has reacted to Prince George being in the Royal Box while he was “swearing his nuts off” during the Wimbledon final last year.

In July 2022, Prince George sat alongside his father and mother, the Prince and Princess of Wales, on Centre Court during Kyrgios’s loss to Novak Djokovic, and made headlines for looking unimpressed by the Australian’s antics on the court – including his colourful language.

Kyrgios reflected on the moment this week, while speaking on the podcast ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson’ alongside the former heavyweight champion – who has courted plenty of his own controversy throughout his career.

Asked by Tyson if he had met “the Queen”, Kyrgios said: “I haven’t met the Queen. I played in front of the whole royal box and I was swearing my nuts off.

“And then I saw the photos of, was it William [George]? The young one? He was making faces and stuff. He was like, ‘this guy’s wild’.”

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Prince George of Cambridge speaks to his parents, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during the Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon final in 2022.

Kyrgios, 28, racked up a number of fines during the tournament for behaviour that included spitting in the direction of a spectator and memorably clashing with one female fan, who went on to take legal action against him.

He has long been viewed as the bad boy of tennis and on the podcast he claimed he has incurred US$500,000 (NZ$840,000) worth of fines throughout his career, including for defying Wimbledon’s all-white dress code.

Kyrgios, who has played just one competitive match this season due to injury, defended his actions and said he would continue his rule-breaking if he were to win Wimbledon one day.

“I walked out at Wimbledon with this red hat and some red Jordans [trainers] to accept the trophy in front of the royal family. You have to wear all white, like you have to, and I got fined £16,000 (NZ$32,700) or something,” he told Tyson. “Then I went in the interview and it kind of blew up, it went viral, because I said I’m not going to wear white and that was it. It was the first time anyone ever wore colour.”

Zac Goodwin/PA via AP Nick Kyrgios had a number of foul-mouthed outbursts during the 2022 Wimbledon final.

Tyson, sounding mildly impressed, said: “You know how to f..... p... people off, huh?”

Kyrgios continued: “Yeah, but I wore a red hat. It’s not like I’m doing crazy things. If I won Wimbledon I would probably do a press conference in all black or something, but nah. Crazy.” He then added, jokingly: “But [doing it] naked [would be] insane.

“That’s the thing, in tennis I’m not even acting a certain way. I’m not doing anything crazy. I like the basketball culture, I like bringing that type of energy into it. That’s it. But it’s seen as wrong.”

Tyson, 57, was full of praise for Kyrgios, and told him his family were big fans, including his 14-year-old daughter Milan. She is an aspiring tennis player herself, who has previously been coached by Serena Williams’s former trainer Patrick Mouratoglou.