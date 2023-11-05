Erin Routliffe achieves goal of making it into top 10 by reaching semis at WTA Finals

Gaby Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe didn’t drop a set during the pool stage of the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

Reaching the semis of the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico has helped Erin Routliffe achieve one of her main ambitions when she chose to focus on doubles, and break into the world’s top 10.

Routliffe and Dabrowski won all three of their group matches at the weather-impacted and highly criticised tournament, which is the showpiece event for the WTA, featuring only the world’s top eight singles players and doubles teams.

Not only did the New Zealand/Canadian team win all their matches, including a victory over the No 1 ranked pairing of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, but they did so without dropping a set and on Saturday (Sunday NZ time), they’ll take on Nicole Melichar-Martinez from USA and Australia’s Ellen Perez in the semis.

“It’s been really fun,” Routliffe said of her and Dabrowski’s results in Cancun.

“We were in a really tough group, so to get three wins gives us confidence for the semis.”

By making it this far, Routliffe will break into the top 10 for the first time her career, confirming her place among the world’s elite.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Erin Routliffe and Gaby Dabrowski at the WTA Finals draw ceremony in Cancun

“That was one of my long-term goals I had for myself when I started playing predominantly doubles,” Routliffe said.

“So to know that I’ll be in the top 10 is really exciting and I guess I’m proud of myself for doing that and to do it with Gaby is great.”

When Routliffe teamed up with Dabrowski soon after Wimbledon, she was ranked 104 in the world. That steadily improved and took a major jump when they won the US Open in September.

Since then, they’ve reached the final at the WTA 1000 tournament in Guadalajara and won the Zhengzhou Open in China. Routliffe believes they’re continuing to progress as a team.

“For sure. That’s the nice thing about us, that we’re just starting,” Routliffe said.

“We’ve been together for a little over three months and we’re still learning about each other and figuring out what works best.

“We’re definitely a different team than we were then and it will keep changing.”

These finals have been a major embarrassment for the WTA. It was only decided during the US Open that they would be held in Cancun. Attendances have been woefully low. There were delays in getting the temporary stadium built, with the players not able to practise on the court until the day prior to the event beginning.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka says she has felt disrespected by the WTA.

"I am very disappointed with the WTA and the experience so far at the WTA Finals,” Sabalenka said.

"This is not the level of organisation we expect for the Finals.

"To be honest, I don't feel safe moving on this court a lot of the time.

“The bounce is not consistent at all… It's just not acceptable to me with so much on the line and so much at stake.

"I really feel disrespected by the WTA. I think most of us do."

But Routliffe said she had enjoyed her time at the event.

“I love playing in Mexico, I think they do a really great job,” she said.

“They obviously like the later matches so fans come to those ones a lot more.

“They got unlucky with the court building, because it rained for a while before.

“In an ideal world, we would have got to practise a bit more on it. But as doubles players, we don’t practice on our match courts that much at all, even when we’re at big tournaments or grand slams.

“It didn’t really faze us. There are bad bounces on every court and this one is no different.”

This will be Routliffe’s last tournament of the year. She plans to have a holiday and be back in New Zealand towards the middle or end of December to prepare for the ASB Classic.