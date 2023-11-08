Hotshot American Ben Shelton returning to ASB Classic

Ben Shelton is looking forward to his second trip to New Zealand.

World No 17 Ben Shelton is returning to Auckland for January’s ASB Classic, coming back to the tournament that kicked off a remarkable year for the 21-year-old.

Having been given a wildcard, Shelton played at the Classic this year, during his first-ever trip outside the USA and made it to the second round of the rain-impacted tournament.

He then went on to reach the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, before losing to compatriot Tommy Paul.

Shelton then had a period where he couldn’t advance beyond the second round at any ATP or grand slam as he tried to get accustomed to life on the tour, but bounced back with a remarkable run at the US Open.

In New York, he made it to the semifinals before losing a heated match against Novak Djokovic. At the end of it, the world No 1 mocked Shelton’s usual celebration after a match, pretending to pick up a phone and dial in the win.

US Open Tennis Championships Novak Djokovic mimicked Ben Shelton with his celebration at the US Open.

Djokovic played down the incident afterwards, saying: “I just love Ben’s celebration. I thought it was very original,” he said. “And I copied him. I stole his celebration.”

However, Shelton’s father Bryan, who is a former professional player, didn’t see it that way.

“He wanted to mock Ben at the end,” he said.

“It wasn’t something he was doing just to copy Ben. It was to mock him. And that’s too bad, for that to come from such a great champion.”

Regardless of this, it turned out to be the biggest fortnight of Shelton’s career so far and showed his run at the Australian Open wasn’t a one-off.

More recently, he reached the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai and won the Japan Open.

He has been tipped as the player most likely to end America’s 21-year run without a men’s grand slam champion and is a significant signing for the Classic.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP Ben Shelton won last month’s Japan Open in Tokyo.

“Auckland was my first win of the year on the ATP Tour,” Shelton said.

“To start things off the right way in a place I really enjoyed was important to my success that followed at the Australian Open and for the rest of the year,” Shelton said.

“The ASB Classic was one of my first tournaments that I played in outside of the US and I learned a lot and enjoyed the experience.

“Next year I am hoping to venture out a little bit more, and see more of this beautiful city and experience a few sights - maybe take the ferry to visit the black sand beach."

Classic tournament director, Nicolas Lamperin said the tournament is thrilled to have Shelton back.

“He is the type of player that we target,” Lamperin said.

“We saw him as a hugely promising teenager who would benefit from playing at our tournament, and that Auckland is a great place for a young player in his first time travelling outside of the USA.

“Shelton impressed us all at the ASB Classic both on and off the court, and we knew that he had star qualities and he has already gone on to prove it.

“We are so pleased that he enjoyed his time in Auckland and I am sure there will be a great many fans flocking to see this very exciting young player in action.”