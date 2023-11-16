Husband and wife duo Gael Monfils, Elina Svitolina to play ASB Classic

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina played in a Stars of the Open exhibition match to benefit Ukraine relief before the 2023 US Open.

Tennis’ most famous married couple, Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils, will play at January’s ASB Classic.

Svitolina, who has been ranked No 3 in the world, and Monfils, the former world No 6, have a one-year-old daughter together, Skaï Monfils, and both having sensational comeback years in 2023, will play in their respective draws in Auckland to kick off 2024.

Monfils has played the Classic twice before, the last time being in 2013 when he defeated Tommy Haas in the semifinals, in one of the most thrilling matches ever played in the tournament’s history, before losing to David Ferrer in the final.

He has pulled out of returning to the Classic three times since then, but did make it to New Zealand in 2019 and trained on Centre Court, but was then forced to withdraw with a thigh muscle injury.

The 37-year-old Frenchman missed the end of the 2022 season and the beginning of this year’s Tour because of a foot injury, but since he’s been back he has shown remarkable form, defeating Alexander Bublik, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur, playing that enthralling brand of tennis he’s always been known for.

He also won the ATP 250 tournament in Stockholm last month, continuing to show there are no signs of slowing down from him yet.

Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin is also Monfils’s agent and said it was an easy decision for him to return to New Zealand and he’ll do so after an outstanding year, climbing 320 places in the rankings.

“He knew he could still play at that level, but the big difference was to show it on court,” Lamperin said.

“He had been feeling really good at practice, but in the first few months probably made some scheduling mistakes by being willing to play Challengers in different conditions and it’s always tough for the top Tour players to play down, because everything is different and the level is competitive.

“That’s when he decided to change his coaching team and go back with Mikael Tillstrom, which saved his season and it’s how he built his form and confidence back.

“His objective was to get back into the top 100 by the end of the season. Also, he’s in the right position now to qualify for the Olympics, because he needs to be amongst the top four French guys.

“He knows the next few months are going to be important because he needs to score as many points as possible, which is why Auckland made a lot of sense for him.”

Lamperin says he doesn’t know if Monfils will need a wildcard to make it into the main draw in Auckland.

“His current ranking is 77 and the cut-off last time was 65,” he said.

“It’s hard to know where the cut will be next year, but if he needs a wildcard then we’ll give him one for sure.”

Svitolina was the star of this year’s Wimbledon, reaching the semifinals and defeating world No 1 Iga Swiatek, while also highlighting the war and suffering in her home country of Ukraine, due to Russia’s invasion.

To do this, while also getting back on the Tour after giving birth was remarkable and her run at Wimbledon, as well as quarterfinal appearance at Roland Garros, helped the 29-year-old finish this season ranked 25 in the world.

"She carries a lot of weight on her shoulders now, being a mum, an ambassador for the charity of the Ukrainian president (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) and being vocal about what’s happening there, and also focusing on her comeback,” Lamperin said.

“What she’s done this year is pretty spectacular. Coming back from pregnancy normally takes a lot longer to get back to the top level, but she’s extremely strong and motivated.”

Svitolina, who will be the No 2 seed at the Classic, with Coco Gauff the top seed, changed her game style for her comeback, playing more aggressively and going for winners, rather than grinding out the points with long rallies. This helped her achieve wins over Daria Kasatkina, Viktoria Azarenka and Swiatek.

