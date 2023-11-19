Davis Cup tie between New Zealand and Turkey to be played in Auckland

Rubin Statham is likely to play a key role in New Zealand’s Davis Cup tie against Turkey in February.

New Zealand’s Davis Cup tie against Turkey will take place at the ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland on February 2-3.

The World Group I play-off will happen on the same Centre Court used for the WTA and ATP tournaments the month prior, with the winner of it advancing to a World Group I tie later in 2024 and the loser dropping to World Group II.

New Zealand Davis Cup captain, Kelly Evernden, who is based near Seattle, isn’t sure yet when he’ll make the trip down under to work with the team, but says from past experience the players benefit from having a good preparation.

“At this stage we’re figuring out whether it makes sense for me to come down a couple of weeks early and do some training,” Evernden said.

“But if the guys are playing tournaments and not there, then that doesn’t make sense.

“We did a big lead up to the Bulgaria tie and last time (against Thailand) we spent a lot of time together and they really improved. If we can keep that trend going, it’s a good thing.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Kelly Evernden believes it will take a team effort to beat Turkey in Auckland as they’ll be up against higher ranked opponents.

New Zealand lost to Bulgaria 3-1 last February in Christchurch, but then defeated Thailand in Invercargill two months ago by the same score.

It will be tough to beat Turkey, New Zealand’s top two singles players are Rubin Statham, ranked 442 in the world and Ajeet Rai (456).

Turkey has four players ranked inside the top 400, so there will need to be a couple of upsets for New Zealand to advance and it looks like Michael Venus is going to miss the tie.

“I always think we’re going to win every tie,” Evernden said.

“The only tie I’ve been a part of where I thought we had zero chance of making any headway was against Finland and that proved right (losing 5-0 in 2022), because Finland made the final of the Davis Cup.

“The level of the guys we’ve played in the last couple of matches have matched our level and a couple of our guys played above their level to get us wins.

“I don’t know much about Turkey, they have a few guys ranked higher than our guys and we’ll just have to see the team effort again.

“Getting together ahead of time and doing work, gets the team to gel together. We are potentially going to be missing Michael, I think that’s about 95 per cent certain that he’ll be out again.

“There’s Marcus Daniell coming back from injury and he’s trying to make a move so he can get high enough to play in the Olympics with Michael. So if he plays into some form, that gives us another good doubles guy to go with some of the young guys.

“But we’ve got to get the singles right and it’s looking like at this moment being Rubin [Statham] and Ajeet [Rai] again.

“Then we have the other guys that were on the team, Isaac [Becroft] has been playing tournaments and doing some good stuff.

“But it’s going to come down to who I think is in a strong position going through January.”

It will be the first time the New Zealand Davis Cup team will play in Auckland since the 3-1 win over Venezuela in March 2020.

“As the regional body for tennis in Auckland, we’re delighted to welcome back the Davis Cup and the New Zealand team,” Tennis Auckland CEO Rohan West said.

“We’re excited to have the team back. This extends the summer of tennis at the ASB Tennis Arena and showcases to a wider audience that the arena can be and should be used more than for the two weeks of the year for the ASB Classic.”

West said they’ll look to use the Classic to make the tennis public is aware there will be more high-quality tennis at the venue soon after.

“We’re going to be working closely with Tennis NZ on that and the marketing to target the ASB Classic customer base,” he said.

"But also using the event itself to increase awareness and make sure everyone knows the event is coming up and they’ll be able to watch international teams tennis in February.”