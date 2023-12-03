Two-time champion Roberto Bautista Agut coming back to ASB Classic

Roberto Bautista Agut will be looking to extend his incredible winning streak at the ASB Classic in January.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has entered next month’s ATP tournament in Auckland, and he joins a star-studded lineup which includes Gael Monfils, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Cameron Norrie, Ben Shelton and Arthur Fils.

Bautista Agut lifted the trophy the last two times he played the Classic, in 2016 and 2018, which gives him a 10-match unbeaten run in New Zealand.

In 2016 he defeated John Isner, then beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on his way to a win over Jack Sock in the final.

Two years later, he defeated Juan Martin del Potro in a thrilling final, winning the third set 7-5.

Bautista Agut entered the Classic in 2019, but pulled out due to fatigue after winning the Qatar Open the previous week, but still flew to Auckland to avoid a fine.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Roberto Bautista Agut has a record of 13 wins and two losses in New Zealand.

However, his incredible record at the Classic remains intact and tournament director Nicolas Lamperin is delighted to add more depth to his men’s field with a player of Bautista Agut’s quality.

“He hasn’t been back for six years, and he’s someone who I admire because he’s got such a good work ethic,” Lamperin said.

“He works hard, he’s probably not the most talented guy, he’s tough to manoeuvre around the court and doesn’t give away any free points.

“I’ve seen a lot of great battles between him and Gael Monfils and I know he’s the type of guy who’ll always give his best and play at 100% on court.”

Lamperin, who is also Monfils’s manager, says there’s a trend for players being able to stay on the Tour longer these days.

Novak Djokovic, Adrian Mannarino, Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Richard Gasquet, Monfils and Bautista Agut are all over 35 and inside the top 80.

“Somehow, the game has become more physical, and you’d think the players wouldn’t be able to last as long,” Lamperin said.

“But it’s actually become the opposite, and it’s a sign of how much hard work is going on behind the scenes and players doing everything they can to look after their bodies and play as long as possible.

”It’s happening in challenging conditions, with the change of surfaces and balls every week not helping.

“But the fact that some of these guys have been able to play for so long is a testament to their strengths and professionalism.”

Bautista Agut is ranked 57 and recently defeated Fabio Fognini in the final of a Challenger tournament in Valencia, Spain.

He has spent almost all the last nine years ranked inside the top 30, but was forced to miss three months of this season with an injury.

The highlight of 2023 for him was the win over Daniil Medvedev in Halle in June, which showed he’s still a player to be feared.

“He’s one of these amazing tennis players who has played all of his career in the shadow of Rafael Nadal,” Lamperin said.

“I don’t think he’s got the recognition he should have had. He’s a great player, a great person and very difficult to defeat.”

Meanwhile, the full field for the women’s ASB Classic will be announced on Thursday. Coco Gauff, Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina have already been confirmed and other players have until December 5 to enter.

“The draw in Brisbane is big, which takes out a lot of players and we also have the United Cup at the same time. But there are still plenty of good names coming, to make the tournament successful,” Lamperin said.

The other players announced on Thursday will be ranked outside the top 30, due to the WTA’s restrictive new rules, but Lamperin does hope he’ll be able to announce one more star player.

“There is one additional big name, who will most likely be a wildcard,” he said.

“But I’m not sure we’ll be announcing it next week, we’re just waiting for final confirmation.”