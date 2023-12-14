Matteo Berrettini, Denis Shapovalov, Richard Gasquet in hunt for final ASB Classic wildcard

Matteo Berrettini wants to play in Auckland in January, but there might not be a wildcard for him.

It is an unusual problem, but the player list for the ASB Classic has turned out to be too good.

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin announced the 19 direct acceptances for the Auckland ATP event on Thursday and confirmed Gael Monfils will take one of the wildcards.

Another will go to the winner of the New Zealand playoff tournament and he has Richard Gasquet, Matteo Berrettini and Denis Shapovalov all after the remaining wildcard.

The cut-off for direct acceptances is Nuno Borges from Portugal, who is ranked 66 in the world.

Monfils is four out as he’s ranked 74, while Gasquet is at 76. Berrettini and Shapovalov, who are both coming back from injuries, are 92 and 102 respectively.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Denis Shapovalov has been a popular figure during his previous trip to New Zealand to play at the ASB Classic.

Berrettini from Italy, who reached the final of Wimbledon in 2021, would usually not bother playing a tournament at the Classic’s ATP 250 level the week before a grand slam, but he is after matches and that’s the same for Canada’s Shapovalov, who has been as high as No 10 in the world rankings.

Normally, a tournament director would bite his or her arm off to have Berrettini or Shapovalov in their draw and either of them would sell more tickets than Borges, or some of the others on the direct acceptance list.

Lamperin wants to look after Gasquet as the tournament’s defending champion, so as it stands he’ll have to turn away Berrettini and Shapovalov.

“As defending champion, we need to help Richard,” Lamperin said.

“But they’re all very good options and it’s a good problem to have.”

However, there remains a possibility Monfils can make it onto the direct acceptance list.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Nicolas Lamperin wants to look after Richard Gasquet as he’s the defending champion at the Classic.

There are 28 players in the draw. With 19 spots filled by direct acceptances, four players come through from qualifying, three wildcards and there are two spaces kept open for special exempts.

A player would be given an exemption to the Classic if he was entered into the qualifying draw, but was unable to take part in it because he was still involved in the previous week’s tournament.

That’s a rare occurrence, so it is likely Emil Ruusuvuori from Finland and Croatia’s Borna Dojo make it into the main draw.

That would mean it would only take two withdrawals for Monfils to make it into the main draw from his ranking and a wildcard would then be free for either Berrettini or Shapovalov. But Lamperin doesn’t want to make any final decisions about the third wildcard just yet.

“I’ll keep the third one open, because I want to see how the list is going to move,” he said.

“I’ll be helping Richard first, and then we’ll see what happens with Berrettini or Shapovalov.”

There is the possibility that Berrettini or Shapovalov could play in qualifying for the Classic and win through to the main draw, but Lamperin isn’t sure they’ll want to do that.

“You probably need to ask them, because we don’t have the list for qualifying yet,” he said.

“But I don’t think they’re the kind of players who will go through qualifying.

"Either they’ll be able to get in because other players will pull out, and the list will move up or we will be able to help them through a wildcard.”

Aside from the issue over who might get wildcards, there are plenty of big names at the Classic.

It had already been announced that Ben Shelton, Cameron Norrie, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Arthur Fils and Roberto Bautista Agut would be playing at the tournament, but other interesting names who’ve entered include Christopher Eubanks and Fabian Maroszan.

“A great game, great serve, goes to the net a lot,” Lamperin said of Eubanks.

"I remember he arrived last time from India and didn’t have his bags, it was a struggle for him to get to New Zealand, but he made it and came all the way through qualifying, won a few matches in the main draw and went on to have an unbelievable season.

“He made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, won his first title in Majorca and now he’s 34 in the world.

“He’s a really nice guy, he’s good friends with Coco Gauff and both of them had a good time in Auckland this year.

“Fabian from Hungary isn’t well known, but is very dangerous,” Lamperin added.

“He beat Carlos Alcaraz on clay in Rome this year. He was out of the top 100, but he’s kept improving, and I know he was feared by a lot of the top players.”

AT A GLANCE

ASB Classic men’s full field