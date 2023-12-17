Erin Routliffe to partner with Kiwi Paige Hourigan at ASB Classic with eye on Olympics

Erin Routliffe hopes to play in the women’s and mixed doubles at next year’s Olympic Games.

US Open doubles champion Erin Routliffe will partner up with fellow Kiwi Paige Hourigan at the ASB Classic, with the hope that it will help them get to the Paris Olympics.

Routliffe’s usual doubles partner, Gabby Dabrowski from Canada, doesn’t like to play in the first week of the year, which left Routliffe on the hunt for someone to team up with.

Hourigan hasn’t played since March because of an injury, but she has recently started training and her focus will be on doubles to increase her chances of getting her ranking high enough to play at the Games with Routliffe.

If that happens, Routliffe will also be able to partner up with Michael Venus for the mixed doubles.

“Erin is in the position where she might be able to get a direct acceptance as a top 10 player if she’s able to move up one spot or more,” Tennis NZ high performance manager Emily Carter said.

Greg Moller/ Tennis NZ Paige Hourigan will focus on doubles for the next six months.

“There is the potential for her to play with anyone who has a ranking within 300 and Paige is one of the players who has that potential, but others might also get into that space.”

To play at the Olympics together, Routliffe and Hourigan would have to not only reach the IOC’s requirements, but also get approval from the NZOC.

Tennis NZ will need to convince the NZOC that Routliffe and Hourigan have the potential to reach the last 16 in Paris.

Although Hourigan is a good doubles player and is a former finalist at the Classic, injuries have meant she hasn’t played much tennis over the past three years and a Routliffe/Hourigan partnership wouldn’t be seen as one of the favourite teams to win a medal.

However, a Routliffe/Venus combination would be one of the strongest for the mixed doubles. Under the IOC’s rules, Routliffe can’t go to the Olympics just to play mixed doubles.

“One of our goals is to get both the male and female pairs at the Olympics and it’s a sign-in on site for the mixed doubles, like it is at the grand slams,” Carter said.

“With Mike and Erin’s rankings as they stand at the moment (16 and 11), they’d be in a very strong position to get one of those spots.”

Routliffe is looking to play a few other WTA tournaments with Hourigan early next year, to help her get her ranking up.

Chris Symes/Photosport Ajeet Rai will miss the ASB Classic wildcard playoff tournament, so is unlikely to play at Stanley St in January.

Carter says they’ll be able to explain the bigger picture to the NZOC, that by sending Routliffe and Hourigan to the Games, it opens up the opportunity for Routliffe to play with Venus.

“The job from our end is to give them the full picture of what can happen with the athletes we put forward at the time,” Carter said.

“The Olympic cut off isn’t until June next year and that’s when the rankings will be evaluated.”

Marcus Daniell will be given a doubles wildcard to play with the Queenstown-born Ben McLachlan at the Classic. Daniell is on his way back after two years out with a knee injury and is targeting playing at the Games with Venus.

The women’s Classic wildcard playoff will take place at Stanley Street on December 26-27, with the winner of it getting a main draw wildcard for the WTA tournament and the runner-up getting one for the qualifying draw.

It’s a significant prize, to potentially get to play against someone like Coco Gauff, but it’s looking like there won’t be many entries.

“At this point the tournament is still open to enter, but we have a lot less WTA ranked female players as a starting point and a couple of them have chosen not to play, like Erin for obvious reasons,” Carter said.

“A couple of others are waiting to see how they’re getting on in the ITF tournaments that are taking place.

“But I’d imagine it would be around three or four players, which is similar to last year.”

Monique Barry and Elyse Tse are expected to take part, but 17-year-old Renee Zhang won’t be allowed to play unless she reaches the quarterfinals of the ITF US$25,000 tournament in Papamoa this week.

Tennis NZ’s self-imposed rules only allow players with WTA rankings into the playoff draw, something that’s not the case for the men’s playoff.

At the recent Wellington Open, Zhang defeated two players from this year’s New Zealand Billie Jean King Cup team, including the Kiwi No 1 Barry. But she would need to reach the last eight in Papamoa to get a WTA ranking.

Valentina Ivanov needs to reach the semifinals in Papamoa to regain her WTA ranking, but an exemption is likely to be made for her because she lost her ranking do to being out injured.

Meanwhile, for the men’s wildcard playoff, which takes place in Te Anau, NZ No 1 Ajeet Rai hasn’t entered, because he has a family commitment and it doesn’t seem likely he’ll even get a wildcard for qualifying.

“He’s informed me of his decision, which I fully respect,” Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin said.

“As we’ve told them (the players), the only way to make it into the tournament is through the playoff. So that compromises his chances of playing.

“But otherwise all of the best players are there, so let’s see who gets through.”