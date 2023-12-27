Monique Barry wins ASB Classic wildcard playoff tournament

It will be New Zealand No 1 Monique Barry who’ll get to play in the main draw of the ASB Classic next week, while Elyse Tse has picked up a wildcard to the qualifying draw.

The 21-year-old Barry defeated Tse 3-6 6-1 6-2 in the wildcard playoff match at the ASB Tennis Arena in Auckland on Wednesday, giving her the biggest opportunity of her career, potentially facing the likes of Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina, Emma Raducanu or Caroline Wozniacki.

“I would have never thought I’d be able to play such a big tournament in my home country, or have this opportunity,” Barry said.

“I missed out last year (losing in the wildcard playoff tournament), so this means so much to me.”

Disappointingly from a Tennis NZ and Tennis Auckland point of view, Barry and Tse were the only eligible players who chose to enter the playoff tournament, so as a consequence, the others won’t be offered any of the three remaining wildcards for the Classic’s qualifying draw.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Monique Barry battled back to defeat Eylse Tse in the ASB Classic wildcard playoff tournament.

The New Plymouth-born Barry moved to Queensland with her family at the age of 4 and is now based in Melbourne.

She has always wanted to represent New Zealand and this year did so in the Billie Jean King Cup.

For her match against Tse, she played aggressively, going for hard, flat winners when seeing an opportunity. Too many of them went out in the opening set, but she had found her range by the second and third.

She also scrambled well and made Tse pay when she didn’t put away her winners.

It took 19-year-old Tse 10 minutes to hold serve in the opening game. Barry on the other hand won the next in a couple of minutes.

However, Tse dominated the rest of the set and although she was broken when serving for it at 5-1, she cleaned up at the next opportunity on her serve.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Elyse Tse will play in the ASB Classic’s qualifying tournament on Saturday.

Tse played a couple of loose shots when she was broken serving at 1-2 in the next set and that was the theme of the set as Barry fed off Tse’s mistakes to win it comfortably.

Tse, who has spent the past year at Washington State University and looks destined to play for New Zealand in the Billie Jean King Cup, wasn’t able to stop her opponent’s momentum in the deciding set, as she was broken in the third game, missing with a backhand slice on break point.

From then on it was still a struggle for Barry, but she kept her nose in front and managed to pick up another break.

“Elyse played really well in the first set,” Barry said.

“There wasn’t much I could do, but keep competing and then I found some confidence. I competed in every point I could, to believe in myself.”

Barry is ranked 628 in the world, so the odds will be stacked against her, whoever she’s drawn to play in the first round.

However, she’s won herself the chance to have the biggest win of her life and take her tennis career to the next level.

“I can’t believe it right now,” she said.

“This is the biggest tournament I’ve played in so far and I’m going to enjoy every moment of it I can.

“I think I will be nervous, but I’ll enjoy that and hopefully I’ll play some good tennis and be excited.”