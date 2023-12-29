KP Pannu claims Te Anau tennis invitational and wildcard entry to ASB Classic

KP Pannu returns a serve in the final of the Distinction Hotels Te Anau Tennis Invitational. He was the overall winner.

The annual Distinction Hotels Te Anau Tennis Invitational has a new winner in Wellington’s KP Pannu.

He outclassed Aucklander Jack Loutit 6-3, 7-5 on Friday in an entertaining final played indoors at the Fiordland Community Events Centre in Te Anau.

With the winner given automatic entry into the main draw of the ASB Classic, the country’s premier tennis event, there was plenty riding on the 11th edition of the tournament.

Seven-time champion Rubin Statham was a late withdrawal along with Tauranga’s Corban Crowther.

That resulted in Anton Shepp and Reece Falck being included as late additions to the draw.

Statham’s withdrawal opened the way for a new champion at a tournament he has dominated since he first entered in 2014.

KP Pannu, the tournament’s fifth champion, was a favourite with the organisers and took the title on the back of some impressive form.

He dispatched Falck, 6-1, 7-5, and in the semifinals overpowered George Stoupe 6-4, 6-4 in an entertaining contest.

Awaiting him in the final was the hard-hitting Jack Loutit, who did it in three hard sets against James Watt in his opening clash 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, before sneaking past Isaac Becroft​ 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Jack Loutit of Auckland in action during the final, which was played indoors because of rain.

Pannu said putting his name alongside previous winners Statham, Michael Venus, Finn Tearney and Sebastian Lavies was an incredibly proud moment.

“I am stoked. It’s my third time coming down here to this beautiful town, and to have my name on the Willans​ Cup alongside some of New Zealand’s best players is a dream come true.”

The tournament is usually played outdoors. However, wet weather on the second day forced the action inside. Fortunately, organisers were able to use September’s Davis Cup turf from Stadium Southland.

“It played really well. It was awesome getting to play on the court where the Davis Cup action took place. The lights were great and there was an awesome crowd,” Pannu said.

Going through the tournament without dropping a set was his goal, and Pannu was now looking forward to Auckland’s ASB Classic, which he will be part of for the second time.

“It’s going to be a great challenge in Auckland … Hopefully I can continue serving strongly like I did here in Te Anau.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Victory has earned KP Pannu a wildcard spot for the 2024 ASB Classic in Auckland.

Te Anau Tennis president Greg Sheppard said that while Statham and Crowther were late withdrawals, some cracking tennis took place.

”I actually think it made for a stronger tournament. Everyone was so even. We went until after 9pm on the opening day because of the quality of tennis on display.”

Tennis New Zealand president Terri-Ann Scorer said it was great to see world-class tennis being played.

“Tennis NZ was honoured to incorporate the wildcard aspect into this event … Greg [Sheppard] and his team do a fabulous job running the tournament.”

Becroft and Stoupe played off for third and fourth, while Watt, Alex Klintcharov, Falck and Shepp played off for the minor placings.