What Kiwi tennis fans will have to do to watch the ATP Tour next year

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be battling it out against each other on the ATP Tour in 2024.

Tennis fans in New Zealand will need to subscribe to Tennis TV if they want to continue watching ATP tournaments from next year.

Sky TV didn’t renew its contract with the ATP coverage of all men’s professional tennis outside of the grand slams and Davis Cup. Although the men’s, along with the women’s ASB Classic will be shown on Sky TV, outside of that Kiwi tennis fans will have to subscribe to the ATP’s streaming service to watch the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev battle it out most weeks around the world.

Coverage started with the United Cup, which began in Australia on Friday and will include all nine ATP Masters 1000s tournaments, all ATP 500s and 250s and the season-ending ATP Finals.

Doubles matches will also be streamed, so there will be the opportunity to see Kiwis Michael Venus and Marcus Daniel in action.

Tennis TV has apps on iOS and Android devices – and casting is available via AirPlay and Chromecast – or it can be viewed from the Tennis TV app on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Xbox devices or Samsung, LG, Android and TCL smart TVs.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images The WTA Tour will continue to be shown on TVNZ+ in New Zealand.

The cost of a subscription is $19.99 a month, although there is an introductory offer for the first month.

The WTA will continue to be shown on TVNZ+, although it appears most tournaments will only be shown from the quarterfinals and doubles won’t be screened, so there won’t be opportunities to see Erin Routliffe play.

The loss of the ATP from Sky TV appears to be a part of the pay-TV network’s diminishing interest in tennis.

For all singles on Centre Court at the Classic Sky will take the world feed, with the commentary team based in London and will only be using local commentators for doubles matches. It’s understood Stephen McIvor will commentate on the doubles for the women’s tournament and Jeff McTainsh will call the men’s week.

The Australian Open will be shown again on Sky TV in January, while it also had rights to the French Open and Wimbledon last year. The US Open was shown by TVNZ+ this year.