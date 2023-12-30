Caroline Wozniacki urges WTA to let ASB Classic thrive by ending new regulations

Caroline Wozniacki believes the WTA is wrong in trying to stop top players entering the ASB Classic.

Wozniacki is back in Auckland for the eighth time in her career, but she was only allowed to enter it because she has a low ranking.

New rules, being introduced by the WTA from the start of 2024, severely limited the quality of players who can enter the Classic and other WTA 250 tournaments.

From 2024, exemptions are needed for any player ranked inside the top 30 to play at WTA 250 events.

Thankfully, defending champions are able to return, which is why world No 3 Coco Gauff is back. Elina Svitolina has used one of her two exemptions for the year as a player ranked between 11 and 30 to play at the Classic, while Emma Raducanu and Wozniacki both have low rankings as they’re making comebacks.

That all allowed Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin to assemble an incredible field for this summer’s event, but he may not be so fortunate next time and Wozniacki says she doesn’t understand why the WTA has put these new restrictions in place.

STUFF Woman's World Number 3, Coco Gauff meets with Te Atatu Tennis Club juniors on Saturday ahead of the ASB Classic.

“I think a tournament that has put in a lot of effort for many years, and there are quite a few of them on the tour, smaller tournaments, but players love to come back to them, every player should be allowed to play,” Wozniacki said.

“I don’t understand the reasoning behind [it]. I’m saying this coming from having no idea of what’s been talked about behind the scenes.

“I’ve kept myself out of the political stuff within the WTA, but at the end of the day, if you want the smaller tournaments to not only survive, but thrive, you need marquee players to come and I think it would be a shame if smaller tournaments would have to suffer because of restrictions and rules that are put into play.

“A lot of the smaller tournaments are amazing events that have a lot of tradition and history and a lot of players love to come back to those.”

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Caroline Wozniacki is back in Auckland for the first time since 2020

The WTA is putting into place these new rules to push the leading players towards the bigger tournaments, so that the stars of women’s tennis play more matches against each other.

However, there has been a backlash from leading players against it, partly because they were able to pick up appearance fees from playing at these WTA 250 tournaments.

But Classic second seed, Svitolina was more sympathetic to what the WTA is trying to achieve.

“We had a meeting about it and they explained to us why they’re doing it,” Svitolina said.

“For me, it’s to try something different for everyone, we have more WTA 500s now and more chances to get points.

“For lower ranked players it’s good to have a tournament where they can pick up some points and try to play the bigger tournaments.”

Meanwhile, Wozniacki has made a sensational comeback in 2023. After having over three years away, when she gave birth to her two children, Olivia and James, she decided to start playing again.

Her results in two tournaments before the US Open were solid, but in New York she went on a run that stunned everyone, making it to the round of 16, before losing to Gauff in three sets.

“I think it’s been great,” Wozniacki said of her return to the sport.

“I wanted to take those three tournaments to see where my level is at, what I needed to do and where I needed to be.

“I was surprised by how high of a level I was playing at from the get go. It’s not easy coming back and playing matches after a month away and I had three and a half years away.

“I didn’t touch a racquet for three years and then I came back and started practising, got into the rhythm and quickly found my feet on the match court.

“I was very happy about that and then after the US Open I knew where I wanted to be, where I was and what I needed to work on.”

Wozniacki hasn’t played since the US Open and even though she’s come out of retirement, there won’t be a return to her slogging it out for 40 weeks on the Tour again. She will focus on the grand slams and play selective tournaments around them.

“For me to perform at my best and be ready for everything, I need to give myself time to prepare and get my body super strong,” she said.

“Then pick the tournaments that I want to play, that I love playing and where I want to bring my kids as well. Then to go out there and aim to be at my peak for those big events.

“I’ve been on tour since I was 15 years old and I’ve done the week-in, week-out grind and I think now that’s just not possible, not only with my body, but with everything else that’s going on.

“I love this part of it, being the older player, I get to set my own pace a bit.”

Wozniacki has spent 71 weeks ranked No 1 in the world. She’s currently at 249. The Dane doesn’t have any ambitions of being at the top for a 72nd week, with her only goal being high enough so she doesn’t need to rely on wildcards and she’s not that bothered about being seeded. However, it has meant she’s been drawn against Svitolina in the first round of the Classic.

“The only thing that really matters is being able to get into the tournaments,” she said.

“I’ve been No 1, I’ve done all of that. For me, I believe that if I play my best tennis I can beat anyone and it really doesn’t matter who’s on the other side.

“If my ranking isn’t super high, it’s the other players who are probably not thrilled about that. So if I play well, the ranking is going to take care of itself.”

It would be too much of a stretch to think her comeback is driven by some unfinished business at the Classic, but winning the title in Auckland has been elusive for her.

She has twice lost in the final and also suffered two defeats in the semis. So to finally win this title will mean something for her, as well as setting her up nicely for the Australian Open.

“I’ve never won this tournament, I’ve been in the finals, I’ve done well and would obviously love to take the next step,” she said.

“That’s where my head is at. I want my tennis to be perfect in my head going into the Australian Open and feel great about my body, my game.

“My mindset now is this tournament and then being 100% comfortable and confident with my game going into the Australian Open.”