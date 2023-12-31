Emma Raducanu feeling 'reborn' ahead of ASB Classic

Emma Raducanu feels ‘reborn' as she prepares to make her return to tennis at the ASB Classic.

The winner of the 2021 US Open admitted she was still carrying around the weight and expectation of that incredible run she had at New York, coming through qualifying to defeat Leylah Fernandez in the final.

She has been out of action since April and had operations on both of her wrists and an ankle in May.

The enforced time off allowed her to take a breather and find herself again. While she’ll still be under the spotlight of the British media, she feels reinvigorated about her tennis.

“I feel reborn in a way, I feel fresh,” Raducanu said.

“I feel ready. I feel happy, I feel excited. So, overall I’m feeling positive and lighter.

“For two years after the US Open I felt maybe a bit more like with a weight on my shoulders, but now I feel completely fresh.

“It’s nice not to have three casts on you, so moving around and showering, everything. You really appreciate being able to do your own hair and things like that. I’m happy to be back playing.”

Raducanu rolled her ankle on an indoor court at the last Classic and although she was able to play at the Australian Open a couple of weeks later, by the time it got to April, she faced up to the inevitable and had the operations to at last get her body right.

“I was having wrist pains for five months before I came to Auckland, so I was managing it, keeping it going and under wraps as much as I could,” Raducanu said.

“I knew it was inevitable if I wanted to fix the problem, but I wanted to keep going through the season.

“I’m feeling a lot better now, I’m feeling stronger. I feel fitter, more positive, and refreshed. So I’m really looking forward to this year.”

Given that this will be Raducanu’s first tournament since her 6-2 6-1 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart in April, it would be unwise to expect too much of her at the Classic.

She’ll play a qualifier in round one and if she gets through that match, will face the winner of the clash between Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina. If she was to win that, she really would be announcing to the world that she’s back.

"It’s going to be fun going out there, competing again, having the competitive juices flowing,” she said.

“I’ve been training really well, so overall, I’m feeling really good about my game.

Emma Raducanu says she's feeling good about her game, heading into her comeback tournament.

“Tennis wise, it’s better than I was a year ago today. Playing a match is going to be different. It’s been seven or eight months since my last match, so getting the feel of match fitness, big points, stuff like that, that might take some time to fall into place.

“But in terms of tennis, and game and level and fitness, I’m a lot better.”

While Raducanu was able to clear her head during her break, physically it wasn’t easy.

“It was a long time off. It was hard being immobilised, because of surgeries I had, especially hands and foot,” she said.

“It was difficult in the beginning and I had a few unrelated conditions from the surgery off the court, so it took a long time and I had some hiccups in the recovery.

“But it’s been insightful. I got to spend a lot of time just thinking, like how I feel and I definitely got that hunger back, just to be on the court, competing, training, sweating.”

Raducanu is working with Jane O’Donoghue while in Auckland, although it’s unknown whether it’s a permanent relationship.

She has struggled to stick with a coach since winning the US Open and worked with one of her childhood coaches, Nick Cavaday before heading down under.

“Here, Jane O’Donoghue is helping me. She’s been my mentor for years, she used to be my national coach, when I was under 14, under-16.

“It’s really nice and refreshing to have her around. I know she has my best interest at heart and it’s nice to have a familiar face.”

Meanwhile, Raducanu doesn’t know yet whether she’ll have to play in qualifying at the Australian Open next week, or make it directly into the main draw.

Her protected ranking of 103 has her just outside the cutoff and unless there are some more withdrawals, or she’s offered a wildcard, she’ll have to make it into the main draw the hard way.

“Qualifying doesn’t faze me,” she said.

“Right now, I’m approaching it like I am in qualifying, because I am. But I’ve done pretty well in qualifying before, so we’ll just see how it goes.”