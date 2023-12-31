Being at her lowest helped ASB Classic's top seed Coco Gauff reach new heights

Defending champion Coco Gauff on her chances of a repeat victory in the ASB Classic which starts on Monday.

Defending ASB Classic Champion Coco Gauff doesn’t feel it was her US Open final win over Aryna Sabalenka that defined her 2023 season, but her first-round defeat at Wimbledon to Sofia Kenin.

Of course, Gauff winning her first grand slam title at the age of 19 will always be a special memory for her, but she believes if she hadn’t made such a quick exit at Wimbledon a couple of months before, the triumph in New York wouldn’t have happened.

“After Wimbledon I reached the lowest point of my career, losing that match,” Gauff said when she spoke to the media in Auckland for the first time on Sunday.

“Learning from it helped me push forward and I think sometimes you need those setbacks to push you forward.

“Obviously, at the time I didn’t want to lose first round, but I think that’s what I needed.

STUFF Woman's World Number 3, Coco Gauff meets with Te Atatu Tennis Club juniors on Saturday ahead of the ASB Classic.

“Not to wake me up, because I felt like I always was awake, but realise that maybe you should put less pressure on every single match.

“We’re playing a lot of matches in the year and I was putting so much on every match and too much for myself mentally.

“After that match, I thought let’s take a step back and enjoy the tennis, enjoy the wins and the losses and I think that transferred into my results and even when I lost in Montreal to Jess (Pegula, leading into the US Open), I didn’t feel as disappointed after it.

“Obviously I wanted to do better, but I enjoyed the battle with her and I think that’s what I missed for the first part of the year, the battles, win or lose.”

Gauff, who will play fellow American Claire Liu in the first round on Tuesday, has never defended a WTA title, although at the age of 19, she hasn’t had that many opportunities to do so.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Coco Gauff trained on an outside court at Stanely Street on Sunday, she will play her first match of the tournament on Tuesday.

If she was to do that in Auckland, it would make her eligible to return in 2025, otherwise, it’s unlikely she will play in New Zealand again for some time, due to the WTA’s new rule which excludes top 10 players from entering tournament’s at the Classic’s level, unless they’re the defending champion.

But Gauff says she doesn’t feel any extra pressure due to winning this tournament in 2023.

“It feels the same, last season was last season,” she said.

“I don’t really take any thought to it. Obviously, you want to defend [the title], but my whole career has been trying to forget the past and it’s just the same as a tournament that I’ve lost in the first round at.

“Honestly, I feel like that’s more pressure because you don’t want to lose in the first round again.

“I try to treat every tournament like a fresh start and if I get to the end and win back-to-back, that’s pretty cool, but I’m not really looking at that.”

For every young tennis player, the dream is to win a grand slam. Having already achieved that, Gauff doesn’t feel like she needed to reset her goals, as the US Open was just a part of the bigger picture.

“The goal was always to win multiple (grand slams),” she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Coco Gauff’s young brother Cameron came to watch his big sister have a hit on Sunday.

“It’s the same goal, there are mini-goals along the way and it was the biggest goal for me that year, but considering my whole career and my goals, that was just a stepping stone.

“I don’t feel like I have to reset anything. If anything, it makes it more believable that I can do what I want to do.”

Some players go years before they win their grand slam. Italy’s Flavia Pennetta was 33 when she won her only grand slam title, at the US Open in 2015.

Andy Murray lost four grand slam finals and six semifinals before winning the US Open in 2012.

To have won a major already takes that monkey of Gauff’s back and she says it was always her target to win a grand slam before she turned 20.

“The way I came up, I felt like I had a clock and I needed to win as a teenager. Just for how I started, with Wimbledon and everything (getting to the third round as a 15-year-old), I felt like I just needed to.

“Not with anyone’s expectations from my team, but fans and people who watch the game. So I felt like doing that was a bit of pressure relieved by winning as a teenager.

“But considering my own career, yes and no, because I’m always going to put pressure on myself. I want to strive for more and I don’t want to only win one.

“That feeling I felt on match point was a high and I want to continue to chase that high.”