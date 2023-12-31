ASB Classic player Lulu Sun in talks to switch nationality from Swiss to NZ

Lulu Sun is back in the country of her birth for the first time since 2019.

New Zealand tennis could find itself with a world-class singles player if Lulu Sun decides to switch nationalities and play for the country of her birth.

The 22-year-old Sun, who plays under a Swiss flag, defeated Viktoria Kuzmova from Slovakia 7-6 7-6 in the second round of qualifying at the ASB Classic on Sunday, to earn herself a spot in the main draw in Auckland.

The victory over the 2023 Classic quarterfinalist continues the impressive rise for the Southland-born Sun and after the match, she confirmed she is in talks with Tennis New Zealand about swapping over to represent the country of her birth. Sun was born in Te Anau.

That would open up the opportunity for her to play at the Olympic Games with Erin Routliffe in the doubles and she would instantly be New Zealand’s highest-ranked singles player.

“We’re still in discussions,” Sun said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Lulu Sun has advanced to the main draw at the ASB Classic.

“In the past, I’ve represented New Zealand. It wasn’t my choice, it was because of the ITF rules.

“But at the same time, I appreciated when I was representing New Zealand. I love representing both sides, but obviously, you can’t. So we’re still under discussion.”

Sun played at Wimbledon under a New Zealand flag in 2018, entering the junior tournament. But she only played for the country of her birth for a short period around that time, as she sorted out her Swiss passport.

The then New Zealand Fed Cup (now called Billie Jean King Cup) captain Neil Carter approached Sun at that time about playing for New Zealand, but she decided to stick with Switzerland.

After her junior career, Sun went to the University of Texas, but played on the ITF Circuit this year, getting her ranking up to 214 in the world. That would put her way ahead of New Zealand’s current top-ranked female player, Monique Barry, who is at 628.

She reached No 13 in the world as a junior and now her college career is behind her, she should continue to climb up the rankings.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Defending champion Coco Gauff on her chances of a repeat victory in the ASB Classic which starts on Monday.

Sun is currently the sixth highest ranked Swiss player, so there would be more opportunities open to her by representing New Zealand. Not only could she go to the Olympics, but she’d be the leading player in the country’s Billie Jean King Cup team.

“It’s not an easy choice,” Sun said.

“So I’m thinking about it and hopefully at the end of the day this will have a good outcome.”

Tennis New Zealand coaches Chris Bint and Matt Alexander both came to watch her win over Kuzmova. She is teaming up with New Zealand’s Jade Otway for the doubles at the Classic and they’ve been drawn against the all Kiwi team of Barry and Elyse Tse.

Sun’s grandmother still lives in Te Anau, while this is the first time she’s been back to New Zealand since 2019.

“My grandma has had her place in Te Anau since 1998,” Sun said.

“She’s from China and wanted a place of nature, so New Zealand is the perfect place for that.

STUFF Woman's World Number 3, Coco Gauff meets with Te Atatu Tennis Club juniors on Saturday ahead of the ASB Classic.

"My dad is from Croatia and my mum wanted to start playing tennis. So we left when I was around five, to start playing tennis in Florida.

“Afterwards, she wanted me to focus on my education while I was playing, so we ended up in Switzerland.”

Although she hasn’t spent much of her life in New Zealand, the country is special for her. Oh, and she says she likes watching the All Blacks too.

"It’s part of who I am,” she said.

“I’ve lived and been to so many countries, but I feel comfortable in New Zealand and I’m used to the culture in it. I’m always happy to come back.”

AT A GLANCE

Order of play on the stadium court on day 1 of the ASB Classic on Monday (starts 1pm):

Elina Avanesyan vs [WC] Monique Barry (NZL)

4-Emma Navarro (USA) vs Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

5-Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs Magdalena Frech (POL)

[WC] Amanda Anisimova (USA) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova