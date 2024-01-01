Taste of the big time at ASB Classic leaves Monique Barry hungry for more

Monique Barry hopes it won’t be long before she plays at another WTA tournament.

New Zealand’s Monique Barry may have lost her first round match to Russia’s Elina Avanesyan 7-6 6-2 at the ASB Classic, but it could be the spark that leads her to greater things.

Barry, who was born in New Plymouth but moved to Australia as a child, was playing someone ranked 575 places higher than her and by rights, she should have been thrashed by an opponent who defeated Belinda Bencic on her way to a quarterfinal appearance at last year’s French Open.

Yet Barry was able to play at a level that made a mockery of her world ranking of 649 and far above what was demonstrated in some of the tough losses she had on the lowly ITF Circuit in 2023.

Having defeated Elyse Tse in the wildcard playoff tournament that some other New Zealand players chose not to enter, this was the biggest moment in the 21-year-old’s life.

She was determined not to waste this opportunity and wanted to play the match on her terms, by being aggressive and going for winners. There was no point in her staying at the baseline and having long rallies.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Elina Avanesyan was made to work hard for her victory over Monique Barry at the ASB Classic.

“I was going to go down fighting, or even get up fighting,” Barry said.

“But I think I played how I wanted to play and that was to be aggressive.”

Barry broke Avanesyan’s serve for the third time late in the opening set and had a chance to serve for it at 5-4, but it was at this big moment that the more experienced Russian raised her game to get the break back.

It was still tight in the tiebreak as Barry fell behind early to get back on level terms, but would eventually lose it 8-6.

There was nothing between the two players again at the beginning of the second set, but once Avanesyan got on a roll midway through it, there was no way back for the Kiwi.

“I think I played quite well in the first set,” she said.

“I was fighting for every point. I was trying to do what I could.

“She played too good in that second set and I started to miss a little bit more. But I was actually really happy with how I played in my first match out there.

“I was super nervous,” she added.

“But I was excited at the same time, so I was really looking forward to embracing the occasion.

“I came out and tried to be confident and aggressive. It started to work, so I was getting fired up and using the crowd and that was really helpful.”

Battling away in ITF tournaments in places like Playford, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Tainan is a world away from the glamour of what it’s like to play at a WTA event. Even though she lost, this experience has given Barry a taste of the other, better side of the sport. She wants more of it and this has shown that when she plays well she can match it with players at this level.

“It was amazing being around it all,” she said.

“It was completely professional and an eye-opener to be around other players.

“Now that I’ve played out here, I want to be here more. So I’ll have to get excited, fight on the ITF tour and hopefully be back on the WTA.”

But that’s the challenge Barry faces, as she goes back to tournaments where there will be hardly any spectators, not much prize money, none of the glitter experienced here and being up against players who are equally as desperate for a shot at the big time.

“All the girls can play really good tennis and top 100 tennis,” she said.

“It just depends on how consistent you can be with that.”

Meanwhile, in the second match on Centre Court on Monday, No 4 seed Emma Navarro from the States, Emma Navarro, defeated the Czech Republic’s Linda Fruhvirtova 2-6 6-4 6-2.

