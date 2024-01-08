Defending ASB Classic gives Coco Gauff confidence for more grand slam wins

Coco Gauff believes winning back-to-back ASB Classic titles won’t just help her at next week’s Australian Open, but also defend her title at the US Open later in the year.

Her 6-7 6-3 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina was an epic match and one that could easily be repeated in Melbourne or New York later this year.

Tennis fans might think the final was the one decent match she’s played in Auckland this week, given that Svitolina was the only player capable of matching her, but this victory showed that she can cope with the pressure of being a defending champion and do it when playing against another of the world’s best players.

It was one thing for Gauff to thrash Rebeka Masarova in last year’s final, but Svitolina is at a whole different level.

“It gives me a lot of confidence, especially sometimes when you’re playing a tournament and some of the matches are going pretty easily for the scoreline,” Gauff said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Coco Gauff celebrates with her ASB Classic trophy.

“It was cool to see how I was able to react under pressure, especially after losing the first set when I was up.

“So I’m happy with the mental fight I showed today. There are things I can improve on, but overall, I’m happy with the level I played this week, playing five matches.

“Not every match is going to be as easy as you want and the biggest thing I’ve learnt from winning a slam is that you’re going to have to win at least one of those matches not playing your best and this week I did that.”

Gauff saying she didn’t play well in the final might be a bit harsh on Svitolina, as she didn’t help Gauff have an easy match. Although the American’s seven double faults were of her own making.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Coco Gauff wins the ASB Classic in 2024.

Twice in the first set she broke Svitolina’s serve but wasn’t able to consolidate in the next game. But when she got the only break in the third set for a 5-3 lead, she was determined not to let that happen again.

“I learnt from that,” she said.

“I double-faulted a couple of times in that 5-3 game and I think it was because I was playing passive and how I got the lead was being aggressive.

“It’s a reoccurring thing I have to remind myself. Even though I was up 30-15 (at 5-3 in the third set) and I missed that inside out forehand, that was the right shot and nine times out of 10, I’m making that shot.

“That 5-3 game in the first set, I lost it not playing my tennis and if I would have lost the 5-3 game in the third I would have felt more satisfied than if I lost it the other way.”

On New Year’s Eve Gauff wrote down her goals for 2024. One of them was to get a career-high ranking, but she’ll drop down to No 4 in the world when the new rankings come out this week, as she was defending the points she won in Auckland last year and Elena Rybakina picked up a stack more by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final in Brisbane.

She didn’t put down defending a title, but now thinks she should have included that.

“I didn’t write down winning Auckland back-to-back as a goal, it wasn’t a goal I thought about then,” she said.

“But I probably should have wrote defending a title. Any title, whether it was going to be here or later this year.

“That’s something that’s important to do, because I feel throughout my career hopefully I can win a lot and there are going to be times where I have to defend.

“Even though this is a WTA 250 level, I don’t take it lightly, these are stepping stones that I need to do, to progress in my career.

“For this level, I needed to figure out the pressure of defending a title and then obviously coming up later this year I’ll have to do that.”

Last year Gauff celebrated winning in Aukland by drinking a quarter of a glass of Champagne. This year she was planning to drink a whole glass.

If she comes back to New Zealand in 2025, she could equal Evonne Goolagong’s record of winning this tournament three times in a row. Surely that would be worth two glasses.