A more worldly Ben Shelton returns to ASB Classic after first year on tour

Ben Shelton had only just got his passport when he visited New Zealand last year, for his first ever trip outside the United States. He’s already some way down the path towards conquering the tennis world.

The 21-year-old is already up to 17 in the rankings, so below contemporaries like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune, but the route he’s taken has been built for longevity.

His father, Bryan Shelton, didn’t see the point in him playing junior tournaments around the world, because he wasn’t the best player in the States.

Shelton, who is the top seed for this year’s Classic, spent two years playing college tennis at the University of Florida and only then did he decide to turn pro and get a passport.

It turned out to be an incredible first year on the circuit. After losing in the first round in Adelaide, he had his first win outside the States against Sebastian Baez, at the Classic in Auckland. He then lost to Quentin Halys in a match played indoors because of the rain, so he didn’t get to play on Centre Court.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ben Shelton is the top seed for this year’s ASB Classic.

But immediately afterwards, at the Australian Open, his career took off, as he made the quarterfinals, and at the US Open in September he reached the semis. Not bad for a first year pro.

“I thought it went really well,” Shelton said of 2023.

“I learnt a lot of things throughout the year, and it was important for my growth and development.

“It started here in Auckland last year, and I was lucky the tournament here gave me a wildcard. So I’m happy to be back and playing again this year.”

Shelton had a lot to learn about being on the tour, the experience of constantly travelling and having to be up for a fresh challenge every week.

"It’s a much different lifestyle,” he said.

“When I was in college you spent most of your nights at home, in your own bed. Now, I’m living in hotels, going from city to city.

“Jetlag is one of the biggest things, getting acclimatised to new places. Last year, on my first trip to Australia, it took me eight or nine days to feel alive. I was dead.

“This year, after three days I felt good. It’s just those things that the more you see, the more you know. I think I got a lot of that out of the way last year.”

Shelton says he feels more cultured now. His travels have opened his eyes to what the rest of the world has to offer.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ben Shelton had to get used to a lot of new things for his first year on the tour.

“It’s been cool,” he said.

“I’ve got to see a lot of different places, different continents and cultures for the first time.

“A lot of these guys got to experience these different things at young ages, 15 or 16, playing ITF [junior] tournaments.

“But for it to all happen in one year was crazy for me, it was all flooding in at once.”

But it wasn’t all wonderful for Shelton last year. He played in 22 tournaments at ATP level or above where he didn’t win more than one match. There was talk that it was too boom or bust for him and he didn’t do much outside of the Australian and US Open.

However, he changed that narrative by getting to the quarterfinals in Shanghai and winning the Tokyo Open late in the season.

“There was definitely a learning curve for me last year. I had a big result at the Australian Open and I think it was a bit of a surprise, especially for me,

“Then you go into the bulk of the season and I’m playing on two surfaces that I’ve never played on before in my life (grass and red clay).

Al Bello/Getty Images Ben Shelton beat two other American players at last year’s US Open, before losing to Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

“I wasn’t expecting to have amazing results in my first year on tour and to be winning all the time.

“The Australian Open was a surprise and then I started to build my game on the other surfaces, feel a bit more comfortable with the travel, but everything was new to me.

“To be able to finish the year somewhere I’m comfortable, at a tournament I’ve played three times now, at the US Open, then on the fast conditions on indoor hard courts, it felt easier and at home, than playing on those other surfaces during the middle part of the year.”

The US Open was the highlight of 2023 for Shelton. By beating Tommy Paul and Francis Tiafoe he introduced himself to the American public, before losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinal.

“It was a really cool experience,” he said.

“I found it hard to believe that after playing one year on tour, I was playing on Arthur Ashe in a packed stadium for multiple matches in a row, with the Tiafoe match and the Djokovic match.

"I guess I was a little surprised with how calm I was on the court. I thought I’d be a bit more nervous going into the match.

“But, honestly, it felt OK for how big the moment was. So I’m looking forward to hopefully having more moments like that this year.

“I really enjoy playing in front of big crowds and in big stadiums.”

Shelton will play his first match at the ASB Classic on Wednesday, in the biggest stadium and in front of the biggest crowd that New Zealand has got to offer.