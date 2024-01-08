ASB Classic fifth seed Chris Eubanks suffers first round exit to Botic van de Zandschulp

Botic Van De Zandschulp is through to the second round in Auckland.

Chris Eubanks became the first seed knocked out of the ASB Classic, going down 7-6 6-2 to Botic van de Zandschulp from the Netherlands.

There had been plenty of anticipation about Eubanks’ return to New Zealand after wowing crowds at Wimbledon and other tournaments last year.

But this was a match that never got going for the American No 5 seed as, although he served big, the rest of his game wasn’t a match for van de Zandschulp.

Eubanks did have a set point in the first set, but put a backhand volley into the middle of the net and that was the only time he got close to getting a break.

Despite an early mini-break, Eubanks lost the tiebreak 7-5.

Stuff Chris Eubanks had a lower back injury in his match on Monday.

The Dutchman got a break at the beginning of the second set and didn’t even need to serve it out for the match as he broke Eubanks again when he was serving at 2-5.

The first set took an hour to play, the second was over in half that time, but in Eubanks’ defence he did seem to be playing with an injury and at the end of the first set needed medical attention on his lower back.

“It’s always tough to play Chris,” van de Zandschulp said after the match.

“He was serving well so you can’t afford to lose focus at any second. I served quite well and played well in the rallies.”

Van de Zandschulp said his game plan was to try to get into rallies against Eubanks and hope to win the points from there.

“I went sometimes for the return. For example, at 15-40 and then he’s serve two good serves. Even if you have chances, you have to make them, because he’s serving so well.”

Van de Zandschulp is ranked 50 in the world while Eubanks is at 34, so there wasn’t a massive difference between them and the TAB had the Dutchman as favourite to win this match.

Having picked up wins over Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud and Tonmy Paul last year, van de Zandschulp has shown he’s got it in him to produce big wins and this result is a nice confidence boost for him.

“It means I’m playing well,” he said.

“That was his first match of the year and it’s always tough. I played last week (in Hong Kong, losing second round) and I know how it is.

“Overall, if you beat a player like him, he’s his ranked, so I’m playing amazing tennis and that gives me confidence.”

In the second round on Wednesday, van de Zandschulp will play Alejandro Tabilo from Chile, as the qualifier defeated Borna Gojo from Croatia 1-6 6-3 6-2 on Grandstand Court on Monday.

It was a fairly ho-hum first day on Centre Court for the men’s Classic, with Germany’s Daniel Altmaier defeating Marcos Giron from America in the opening match.

That was followed by a disappointing performance from JJ Wolf, who lost 6-4 6-2 to Luca Van Assche from France.

“It was a very good match for me, against a very good opponent,” Van Assche said.

“He beat me six months ago in Eastbourne so I’m happy to win this time.”

So that was three Americans on Centre Court and three losses for them. No doubt Ben Shelton will be hoping for a better result when he plays on it for the first time in his career on Wednesday.