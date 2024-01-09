New Zealand's KP Pannu goes down fighting against Max Purcell at ASB Classic

KP Pannu tried to get the crowd behind him in his match against Australia’s Max Purcell.

The wait for the next New Zealander to win a main draw match at the ASB Classic continues, but KP Pannu showed he’s getting closer.

Pannu was happy he was able to match it against Max Purcell at the ASB Classic on Tuesday, but also frustrated at gifting the match to him.

Pannu lost 6-4 6-4 in a match that went for 87 minutes with just one break of serve in each set.

Given that Pannu spent most of last year battling away to try to get through qualifying draws on the Challenger Tour and Purcell, the Classic’s No 8 seed, is ranked 45 in the world, the scoreline is respectable for someone who’s at 716 in the world.

Phil Walter/Getty Images It is rare for Australian players to come to the Classic, but it has been a worthwhile trip for Max Purcell.

“It’s always fun being on centre court. I’m pretty disappointed, because I threw in some really sloppy service games with two or three double faults,” Pannu said.

“I kind of gifted it to him on a platter, he’s top 50 for a reason and he served his way through it.

“It was too good by him. I wish I could have done a few things different, but that’s the nature of it.”

Pannu tried to get the crowd behind him, raising his arms in the air after good points and there where a chant of “KP” going around during the second set.

“It’s special playing here in Auckland, at home,” Pannu said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Denis Shapovalov failed to win his comeback match in Auckland

“They were getting behind me from the get go, so I was trying to use it.

“It almost paid off with a couple of break points in the last two return games and if I got them, who knows? It gets a little tighter.

“But it was too good by Max and I guess that’s why he’s in the top 50.”

Last year, Pannu lost to Richard Gasquet 6-3 6-1 in the first round of the Classic, so this year was a better result from him.

“I still lost in straight sets, so it’s not different in that regard. But I learnt heaps from last year.

“I got overwhelmed by the situation and this year I felt good out there.

"It wasn’t anything too daunting, I was able to enjoy it. But it’s frustrating, I’ve been serving good all week, but practise is obviously a lot different to Centre Court for someone like me.

“So I’ll take it on the chin and try to get better.”

Two more big names went out of the Classic on Tuesday, with Roberto Bautista Agut losing to Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4 6-4 and Denis Shapovalov going down to Sebastian Ofner 6-4 6-2.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Roberto Carballes Baena has won his first match of 2024.

For the stars who’ve been on show, this hasn’t been a great tournament so far.

Chris Eubanks and Gael Monfils lost on Monday, so tournament organisers will be hoping that the likes of Cameron Norrie, Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime can go deep once they start playing.

However, it’s not entirely unexpected that Bautista Agut and Shapovalov both lost.

The Spaniard, who won the Classic in 2016 and 2018 had a down year in 2023, not winning more than one match at any tournament between the Australian Open and Halle in June and had dropped down to playing a Challenger tournament in November, which to be fair to him, he won and he did reach the quarterfinals in Hong Kong last week.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Roberto Carballes Baena ended up in the flowers late in the first set.

But this wasn’t the Bautista Agut that lifted trophies in Auckland in the past, for a lot of this match he was rooted to the baseline in rallies and it was Carballes Baena left to take the initiative in the points.

With Bautista Agut serving at 40-40 and 1-5 in the first set, he hit a smash wide to the deuce side. Carballes Baena ran across attempting to get to the ball and unable to control his balance, hit some flowers and ended up falling into a corporate box.

Thankfully, he was unscathed, but when serving for the set in the next game he was broken to love. However, he got the job done soon after.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff ASB number one seed, Ben Shelton, eager to prove himself this year

Carballes Baena, who beat Holger Rune at last year’s US Open, was more concerned about the balls than he was with his fall.

“I had 5-1 and 0-40 and with the change of the ball, the match changed,” Carballes Baena said.

“He started to play more aggressive and he was playing really good.

“But the key was to finish the set with 6-4 and then I started to play again really good.”

For Canada’s Shapovalov, this was his first match since last year’s Wimbledon and he was clearly rusty. He has been in Auckland for a week, hitting with top players, but there’s no substitute for actual matches and Shapovalov could only have looked more rusty than he was, if he was wearing a brown shirt.

He made 11 double faults and 19 unforced errors and you don’t need to understand much about tennis to know that’s not good.

He couldn’t make any headway against the big Austrian’s booming serve and although he had two break points, Shapovalov couldn’t convert either of them.

The good news is that this tournament is sold out for the rest of the week, the bad news is that the spectators might not be watching many players they know if it keeps on like this.