New French star Arthur Fils ends Richard Gasquet's incredible streak at ASB Classic

Arthur Fils is through to the second round at the ASB Classic.

One French legend said farewell to Court Court in Auckland on Tuesday night, but a future star from France got to say hello.

Arthur Fils beat Richard Gasquet 6-3 6-4 in just 69 minutes to book his place in the second round of the ASB Classic, but more significantly, it will end one of the most impressive streaks in professional tennis.

Gasquet’s run of consecutive weeks inside the top 100 has come to an end as he needed to defend his title in Auckland to keep his double-digit ranking.

He had been in the top 100 since April 2005 (956 consecutive weeks), but when next week’s rankings come out he’ll be missing from the top 100.

Gasquet had the record for most weeks by active players, but the all-time record is held by Rafael Nadal for 1029 weeks.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Richard Gasquet waves goodbye to the tennis fans on Centre Court, quite likely for the final time.

“He’s a great champion,” the 19-year-old Fils said of the 37-year-old Gasquet.

“He won here last year, so I was a bit nervous before the match. But now, I’m happy to have played against him and I hope I’m going to play against him many more times.”

That might be unlikely as 2024 could be Gasquet’s last on the Tour. But Fils showed in Auckland on Tuesday night that he’s the next French player to get excited about and he enjoyed his time on court as much as those who watched him did.

"It was pretty nice,” he said.

“A nice crowd, the first time I’m playing with some guys eating and drinking, but it was pretty nice and I enjoyed to play on Centre Court.

“It was tough to play on the court,” he added.

“Both of us lost a bit of control of the balls. But I served pretty good and I managed to break two times and hold my serve during the match. So I’m happy about it.”

Gael Monfils was asked by Stuff after his loss to Fabian Marozsan on Monday night if he thought there were any of the younger players on the Tour that reminded him of himself.

Monfils named three; Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Fils.

“Gael is one of the most entertaining persons I know, everyone wants to watch him play,” Fils said of Monfils.

“Yesterday I was watching the match, three hours, I don’t care, I’m watching him because I know something is going to happen.

“Now he’s coming back, he’s 60 and on the Tour,” Fils joked.

“I hope that one day in my life I will play against him.”

However, while Fils hit some fantastic winners against Gasquet, he said he doesn’t try to emulate Monfils’ style of play.

“Maybe not like him, because he’s a bit more athletic than me, so he’s moving pretty good,” he said.

“Me, I’m more aggressive, but I’m trying to mix between him and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.”