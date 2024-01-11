Ben Shelton stays on course at ASB Classic, sets up semifinal against Taro Daniel

Ben Shelton hasn’t dropped a set in the two matches he’s played so far at the ASB Classic.

While there has been disarray in other parts of the draw at the ASB, Ben Shelton continues to work his way through it without much trouble.

The tournament’s top seed defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4 6-3 on Thursday afternoon to book his place in Friday’s semifinal against Taro Daniel.

Shelton wouldn’t have known Cameron Norrie had pulled out of his quarterfinal until after he was back in the locker room, something that has increased the chances of the 21-year-old picking up his second ATP title.

It was a similar scoreline to his 6-3 6-4 win over Fabian Marozsan on Wednesday, but even though the sets always appear close, he never looks in danger of losing any of them.

“I thought it was a really good match,” Shelton said.

“Definitely a battle, with the number of balls that he was getting back on the court and how close the score was in games.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ben Shelton is sticking his game plan in Auckland this week.

“It didn’t feel as routine with one break of serve in each set as the scoreline was.

“I felt like there was a lot more tension in this match. There were some moments I could have let it slip away from me.

“[I was] Pretty clutch, down break points and when I was up with my break points, I’m really happy to get through that one.”

The difference between the very best players and the others, is their ability to step up in the big moments and that’s something Shelton has been able to do this week.

“A lot of my wins are usually rollercoaster three-set matches, so it’s not like I’m used to being on the ATP Tour and going through people in straight sets,” Shelton said.

“But I’m really trying to stick to my game plan this week and focus on playing the right way and the type of tennis I visualise myself playing three or four years from now and being OK with some of my mistakes.”

Last year Taro Daniel lost to Kiwi Ajeet Rai in the first round of qualifying at the ASB Classic. This year, he’s in the semifinal.

Phil Walter/Getty Images A relieved Taro Daniel is into the semifinals of the ASB Classic.

On a punishingly hot Thursday afternoon, Daniel beat French qualifier Alexandre Muller 6-4 6-7 6-3 in two hours, 39 minutes.

It would have been a much shorter match had Daniel not blown his 4-0 lead in the second set, which would have not just pleased him, but also the spectators anxiously waiting to see Ben Shelton play.

However, Daniel goes into the semifinals of an ATP tournament for the first time since 2021.

“I thought it was a great match, very high level, but it was a bit of a pity that I couldn’t close it off in the second,” Daniel said.

“He definitely raised his level and I kind of pulled back a bit. In that moment I got a bit nervous, but that happens.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Taro Daniel said he lost confidence at times against Alexandre Muller.

“What’s important is that I recognised I got nervous and I came back a bit more aggressive in the third.”

The difference between last year’s Classic and this one was something that didn’t escape Daniel.

“Last year I had a really hard time here.” said Daniel, who has become the first Japanese player to make it this far at the men’s Classic.

“We couldn’t play outdoors, the weather was horrible and it was just one of the worst weeks in my career.

“So now, to have one of the best, that contrast is nice to have.”

After blowing such a big lead in the second set, it seemed inevitable he’d lose the tiebreaker in it and Daniel admitted he didn’t have a lot of confidence.

“I didn’t have a great feeling about the tiebreak, because momentum was completely with him at that moment,” he said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Alexandre Muller was one of a number of French players at this year’s ASB Classic.

“But I thought even if I miss, I’ve got to try to get back the initiative of the points.

“I missed a few points in the breaker, but I did it, in order to be able to push back in the third and that was the right move.

“That bathroom break (before the third set) was really important, because there were a few minutes there where I felt really heavy physically and mentally.

“I was like ‘I don’t know if I can keep doing it, maybe it’s better to just throw it in an go to Melbourne early.’

“Those thoughts come in, but I told myself to stay loose, that was the most important thing.”

Daniel is projected to jump from 74 to 63 in the world rankings by making it to the semifinals in Auckland, which would be a career high for the 30-year-old and he said that would be signifiant for him.

"They (ranking points) are always in the back of our heads. At different weeks of the year it’s more conscious than others,” he said.

“This year we’ve got the Olympics coming and for me that’s always a good goal to have. I’d like to play the Olympics, so the rankings are on my mind, but it’s not the main priority.”