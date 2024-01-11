Cameron Norrie forced to pull out of ASB Classic with wrist injury

Cameron Norrie will have to wait another year to try to win the ASB Classic.

Cameron Norrie has been forced to pull out of the ASB Classic with a wrist injury.

The tournament’s second seed woke up with a pain in his wrist on Thursday morning and despite receiving medical treatment, he made the call shortly before he was due to play against Alejandro Tabilo from Chile in the quarterfinals.

This means Tabilo will move through to the semifinals and play the winner of the Thursday evening match between Arthur Fils and Daniel Altmaier.

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin explained the situation straight after Ben Shelton’s 6-4 6-3 win over Roberto Carballes Baena.

“Cam came to us about half an hour ago (4.30pm) and he felt his left wrist this morning,” Lamperin said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Cameron Norrie didn’t have any issues with his left wrist on Wednesday night, but woke up in pain on Thursday.

“He didn’t feel anything during the match, so it wasn’t a shock that he experienced during the long match last night (against Luca Van Assche).

“But this morning it was really painful. He tried to do some treatment on it. He had a warm up in the morning, but quickly found out that he wouldn’t be able to play, so unfortunately he’s had to pull out.”

The 28-year-old’s involvement at next week’s Australian Open is in doubt, as Lamperin said this wasn’t a precautionary decision by Norrie to withdraw.

“He was pretty devastated when he told us. We all know how much this tournament means to him,” Lamperin said.

“He rushed straight away to the clinic to get a scan and obviously get some more clarity on what’s wrong.

“This is a tournament he will continue to play until he wins it. For him to be forced to pull out in the second round after playing such a good match last night, it’s heartbreaking and we feel sorry for him.”