Arthur Fils becomes first teen since Rafael Nadal to reach semis of men's ASB Classic

Arthur Fils has become the first teenager to reach the semifinal of the men’s ASB Classic since Rafael Nadal in 2004.

Fils won 7-6 1-0 against Daniel Altmaier on Thursday night, with the German retiring when Fils was up a break and 30-0 in the second set.

Altmaier, from Germany, received treatment on his foot after the first set, but while sitting in his chair to have this, his back seized up, and he decided to call it a day soon after play resumed.

In Friday’s semifinal, Fils will play against Alejandro Tabilo from Chile, who had a walkover in his quarterfinal against Cameron Norrie.

Nadal was just 17 when he won his semifinal in Auckland against Jiri Novak and it was clear back then he’d have an incredible career.

David White/Stuff Arthur Fils plays a tweener against Daniel Altmaier.

Fils is two years older and while it would be unfair to call him the next Nadal, it does look like he’ll become one of the biggest stars in tennis.

“I hope I’m going to do at least 1% of his career,” Fils said.

“I’ll try my best, but this is a great tournament and I’m really happy to play here.”

It was a tight opening set between Fils and Altmaier, with there not being any break points or double faults in it.

“The start of the first set was OK, and then I was feeling a bit better on the court and finished very good in the first set, with a great intensity,” Fils said.

“Both of us were playing pretty good, I didn’t know he was in pain, because I felt he was moving pretty good on the court.

“He did some crazy sprints and everything, but I’m really happy to win. Not in this way, but at least the first set and I’m feeling confident.”

Although there was nothing between the players during the games in the opening set, Fils took his tennis to another level during the tiebreak, hitting some wonderful shots as he won it 7-2.

“I know it’s a good thing for me, to come [strong] at the end of the set,” Fils said.

“At 4-4, 5-5, 6-6, my level went up. It’s good to go into a tiebreak and know I’m playing my best. So I was happy, but I knew it.”

Soon after, the match came to an abrupt end, but this is still just the beginning of what could be a monumental week for Fils.

Meanwhile, New Zealand born Lulu Sun defeated Su Gong Jang from South Korea 6-1 1-6 6-4 in the second round of qualifying at the Australian Open, so is one win away from making it into the main draw.