What next for Lulu Sun and Tennis New Zealand?

New Zealand-born Lulu Sun made a big impression during her week at the ASB Classic.

This wasn’t a great ASB Classic from a New Zealand point of view with Jack Loutit’s first round win in qualifying the only victory by a Kiwi in the men’s week.

The women’s week was slightly better, with Erin Routliffe and Paige Hourigan, plus Jade Otway and Lulu Sun winning a round in the doubles, but that was about it.

Aside from the continued progression of Loutit, what got most New Zealand tennis fans excited was the potential that Southland-born Sun, could switch allegiances from Switzerland to New Zealand.

Sun came through qualifying at the Classic to make it to the second round, with the New Zealand tennis public falling in love with her.

Sun confirmed during her time in Auckland that she has been in talks about potentially playing under the New Zealand flag and even though she’s no longer in the country, those discussions will continue.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Jack Loutit was the only New Zealander to win a singles match at the ASB Classic.

There are a number of reasons why Lulu Sun switching allegiances would be good for tennis in New Zealand.

Firstly, it would be nice to have a singles player with the potential to play in grand slams again.

The New Zealand Billie Jean King Cup team could do with a strong No 1 singles player to help get the team out of Asia/ Oceania Group II.

Last year, the team faced the ignominy of losing to Mongolia. Yes, Mongolia, so Sun would certainly be useful there.

Then there’s the Olympics, as she’d be able to team up with Erin Routliffe for the women’s doubles, which in turn, would allow Routliffe to partner Michael Venus in the mixed doubles.

One issue with the Olympics though, is that under the current ITF rules a player must play twice for a nation in the Billie Jean King Cup, before being eligible for the Olympics.

Sun would have only one opportunity to play in the Billie Jean King Cup for New Zealand, in late July.

So Tennis NZ would need to ask the ITF for an exemption to allow Sun to go to Paris.

But Sun might need more than the chance to go to the Olympics to switch allegiances. She has been supported by the Swiss Tennis Federation throughout her career and Tennis NZ would need to at least match that commitment going forward.

Sun is clearly a player with a lot of potential, her 6-3 6-4 loss to Gracheva, who is ranked 42, showed that. She has also won through qualifying at the Australian to make through to the main draw and plays Elisabetta Cocciaretto from Italy in the first round.

But she still needs top coaching and a team around her to achieve that and at 189 in the world, she’s not yet in the position where she’s self-sufficient.

Some might think it’s a mercenary attitude by Sun to weigh up whether to play for Switzerland or New Zealand, but it’s understandable she’d want to make decisions on what’s best for her career.

It’s no different to Cameron Norrie switching from New Zealand to Britain, or Erin Routliffe changing from Canada to New Zealand.

Kiwi tennis fans will be hoping her positive experience in Auckland would have helped make up her mind.

If it did, she’s not saying as much.

“I’m not going to comment on that. I’m obviously grateful for the support,” Sun said just prior to leaving New Zealand.

“It was definitely surreal playing on Centre Court and in front of a crowd like that. The atmosphere was great, I definitely enjoyed it and will be working for more of that.”