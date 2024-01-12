Taro Daniel, Alejandro Tabilo shock big name opponents for unlikely ASB Classic final

American star Ben Shelton is bundled out of the Auckland tournament in straight sets.

The field for the men’s ASB Classic had plenty of stars in it, yet it will be world No 75 Taro Daniel playing world No 82 Alejandro Tabilo in the final on Saturday.

No one would have predicted that two players who have never cracked the top 60 in the rankings would have gone this far, but Ben Shelton and Arthur Fils became the latest big names to join the likes of Gael Monfils, Denis Shapovalov, Chris Eubanks, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Richard Gasquet and Cameron Norrie in having disappointing weeks in New Zealand.

Although for Norrie, it was an injury, rather than a loss which resulted in his exit, something that aided Tabilo’s route to the final as they were due to play each other in the quarterfinals.

Daniel defeated Shelton 7-6 7-5 in the first semifinal on Friday, while Fils lost to Tabilo 6-2 7-5.

Both matches were similar, in that the underdog played the smarter tennis and won the big points. Some of Shelton’s shot selection was off, while Fils’ tactic of trying to blast his way through Tabilo was ineffective. The Chilean pushed everything back and the young Frenchman grew increasingly frustrated.

SKY SPORT Tabilo holds out sixth seed Arthur Fils after a thrilling final game.

A Daniel v Tabilo final doesn’t have the blockbuster feel that last weekend’s women’s one between Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina had, but it is what it is and it should be a close match.

The 30-year-old Daniel, who was born in New York, but plays for Japan, had pretty miserable experiences on his previous visit to Auckland.

In 2018 his only win was against Kiwi Ajeet Rai, and then last year he lost to Rai, in what he considers to be one of the worst defeats of his career.

His preference was to play in Adelaide this week, but as players pulled out in Auckland, he thought there was a chance of making it into the main draw.

So he took a punt, hopped on a plane, and ended up being the last direct acceptance.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Taro Daniel is into the final of an ATP tournament for the second time in his career.

“I’ve come here twice before and both times the weather wasn’t good,” Daniel said.

“We could only hit indoors last year, I played indoors and the courts were incredibly fast.

“I had one of the toughest losses in my career.

“I wanted to play in Adelaide if I could, but I was close to getting into the main draw here, so I thought ‘screw it, let’s go.’ And look where I am, it’s crazy.”

Daniel broke Shelton serving at 5-6 in the first set and the next moment of drama came in the second set tiebreak.

Shelton couldn’t take his set points and Daniel wasn’t able to nail his first two match points. But got the job done with the third, as Shelton missed putting a forehand into the corner.

“There’s a tendency to get really excited in those moments and anxious as well,” Daniel said of the tiebreaker.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Alejandro Tabilo celebrates making it into the final of an ATP tournament for the second time in his career.

“[I wanted] to not change the way I play and keep doing what I’ve been doing, what he doesn’t like.

“There’s a lot of energy from the crowd and there’s a tendency to want to use that and hit a really big shot. But you’ve got to calm down.”

Throughout the week Shelton spoke about being focussed on becoming the best player he can be in the future, rather than now.

Losses like this hurt, but he is taking a long-term approach to his tennis and will learn from this.

“I was happy with my commitment to playing and aggressive style of tennis. Coming forward a lot, using my serve and volley,” Shelton said.

“Certain things I didn’t execute at the highest level today that I would have wanted to. Key volleys on top of the net on key points.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ben Shelton learnt some tough lessons in his semifinal against Taro Daniel.

“But I felt like in the big moments, the match or the point was on my racquet. Which is where I want it to be.

“Some execution errors here or there and him coming up with great passing shots, great ground strokes all day, there’s a lot to learn from the match but I’ll keep moving forward.”

Tabilo, who had to battle through qualifying just to make the main draw, said he was able to stick to his game plan.

“I came out very aggressive, also defending very well,” the 26-year-old said.

“I had to make sure he felt that he couldn’t take control of the point and I could counterattack and try to make him doubt a little bit. I think that’s what worked.”

The Toronto-born Tabilo, felt this week in Auckland has been one of the highlights of his career.

“I’m so happy. It’s an unbelievable feeling,” he said.

“I’m so emotional right now. It’s almost two years since I’ve been in a final (in Cordoba in 2022) in the ATP.

“I’ve had a few injuries and had to work my way back up, so I’m happy to be back.”