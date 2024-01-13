Chile's Alejandro Tabilo achieves rare feat of coming through qualifying to win ASB Classic

Alejandro Tabilo won his first ATP title with a straight-sets victory over Taro Daniel in Auckland.

Alejandro Tabilo has become the first qualifier to win the men’s ASB Classic in nine years as he defeated Taro Daniel 6-2 7-5 on Saturday.

It took one hour 36 minutes for Chile’s Tabilo to emulate the feat of Jiri Vesely in 2015 and given how well the 26-year-old has played this week, he looks likely to have a more successful career than the big serving Czech player, now injury free.

The week started off quietly for Tabilo, defeating Kiwi Isaac Becroft in the first round of qualifying and got a walkover in the quarterfinals, with Cameron Norrie pulling out with a knee injury.

The first time he got to play on Centre Court was for his 6-2 7-5 win over Arthur Fils and it was then he got to show the wider public in New Zealand his qualities.

A final between someone ranked 74 in the world (Daniel) and 82 (Tabilo) wouldn’t usually get much global attention, but Daniel is a big deal in Japan, with the country hungry for another men’s player to get to the top of the game, as Kei Nishikori has barely played over the past two years because of injuries.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Alejandro Tabilo’s big serve helped him towards victory at the ASB Classic.

But although this wasn’t a final with the big name players people hoped to see, Daniel and Tabilo still made it an enthralling, high quality contest.

For the first time in the tournament, Daniel’s serve let him down in the first set as he was broken twice.

The second set was tighter. Tabilo saved the three break points he had against him and Daniel didn’t have to defend any.

Well, that was until the 12th game at 5-6, when he lost the first two points, then on the third the ball bounced ofd the net cord and flew out.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Taro Daniel has achieved a career-hgh ranking thanks to his week in Auckland.

That set up three match points for Tabilo. But he only needed one of them as Daniel was pushed out wide to the deuce side. At full stretch, he played a looping forehand slice to try to give himself time to recover, but put too much on the ball and as it sailed out, Tabilo was already preparing his celebrations.

This was Daniel’s first ATP final since Istanbul in 2018 and for someone who’s spent a large part of his career hanging around the lower reaches of the top 100, there were mixed feelings from him about losing a final.

“It was a great experience, he played a perfect match and I was starting to find the solution in the second set,” Daniel said.

“I had a couple of opportunities which I may have got a little bit tight in, but it happened in all the matches I’ve had this week, it looked like I was going to go down, but I wasn’t able to turn it around today, but still a great week.”

His results in Auckland will take him to a career high ranking of 58 and sets him up well for his dream of representing Japan at the Olympics.

“It’s a great place to start, 160 points to start with is definitely a good boost,” he said.

“A good cushion to have for the next few months, because the Paris Olympics is what I’m working towards.

“I definitely want to keep up the work, but also make sure I get enough rest in between and not too eager when I have those thoughts in my mind. I’ll keep doing my thing.”