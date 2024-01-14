Night flight by coach inspires Alejandro Tabilo to win ASB Classic

Alejandro Tabilo won his first ATP title with a straight-sets victory over Taro Daniel in Auckland.

ASB Classic champion Alejandro Tabilo’s coach Guillermo Gomez arrived in New Zealand just 14 hours before his final against Taro Daniel on Saturday, but was still able to deliver crucial advice.

Chile’s Tabilo defeated Daniel from Japan 6-2 7-5 in the final, to become the second qualifier in nine years to win this tournament.

The 26-year-old Tabilo had some of his team with him in Auckland this week, but when he got past the quarterfinal stage, because of his walkover against Cameron Norrie, he tried to see if a visa could be sorted in time for Gomez to New Zealand.

Thankfully it did, but his coach touched down in Auckland in the early hours of Saturday.

“I finished the quarters and we were talking at night through FaceTime,” Tabilo said.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Alejandro Tabilo of Chile celebrates his singles win at the ASB Classic.

“I share a coach with Tomas Barrios Vera and he lost first round in qualifying.

“So my coach was doing nothing in Melbourne, but we didn’t apply for his visa for here.

“We won the quarters and OK, he’s going to apply. Thankfully, the visa came yesterday while I was playing and we booked a flight for that night and he got here at 12.30am.

“He came just for the final, but it all worked out, it’s crazy how it all worked out, but I’m pretty happy about that.”

Tabilo was able to change how he played against Arthur Fils in the semifinal, to take on Daniel.

Instead of counter punching, taking the pace off the ball and frustrated his opponent, Tabilo was told he needed to be more aggressive if he was going to win the first ATP title of his career.

“I felt like with Taro I had to go for it a bit more. The stats show I hit a lot more winners today,” he said.

“I had to be more aggressive and confident with my shots. With my team and coach, we set up a good game plan where I didn’t have to risk too much.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Alejandro Tabilo drops his racquet after winning match point against Taro Daniel.

“I’m happy that it paid off and were able to execute everything we were talking about.”

Tabilo had been on the cusp of ATP and Challenger tours throughout his career, he was a promising junior when playing for Canada, but failed to really crack the big time.

This win will take him into the top 50 for the first time and his mission is to stay there.

“I’ll just try to stay healthy with the body, which is really important. I think we’ve learnt our lesson from a few years ago,” he said.

“We played too many matches and my body felt it. I’ve got to do the rests well and see how the year goes, but hopefully we can maintain this level and confidence and hopefully it will be a great year.”

Tabilo will play Aleksandar Kovacevic from the States in the first round of the Australian Open this week, a match that’s destined for an outside court and he says he’ll have to adjust to the change of environment.

“I have to regroup very quickly,” he said.

"We’ve got to start recovery now. We leave tomorrow morning and we play Monday.

“So I’ve got to reset. It’s a new week, a new tournament, so I’ve got to go out there and keep swinging.”

Daniel’s serve had looked rock solid for most of this tournament, but Tabilo was able to break it three times in the final and he struggled to cope with the Chilean’s game plan.

“I felt like Alejandro wasn’t making errors, especially once the rallies got on,” Daniel said.

“He had a lot of solutions to many different types of situations, he kept serving well the whole match.

“With Ben (Shelton in the semifinal), I felt I could get him off balance once I got into a rally, but today that wasn’t the case.

“He just played an uncomfortable game.”