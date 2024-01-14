ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin gives high mark for 2024 events

Alejandro Tabilo of Chile won his first ever ATP title at this year’s ASB Classic.

ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin rates the past two weeks in Auckland as a nine out of 10.

Coco Gauff and Alejandro Tabilo won the women’s and men’s singles titles over the past fortnight, with the Auckland weather coming to the party to make it a great event for spectators and players.

“Based on the player field we’ve had, the quality of the matches, the weather, 18 sessions sold out, out of 20, record sponsorship numbers, it would probably be close to a nine,” Lamperin said when asked to rate this year’s tournaments.

“It’s been two fantastic weeks of tennis. The weather has played a tremendous part in the success of the event.

“But also the quality of the tennis has been outstanding. In the women’s week we had three really high level matches; Elina (Svitolina) against Caroline (Wozniacki), Emma (Raducanu) and Coco.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin was delighted how the events went this year.

“In the men’s week, we’ve seen the seeds struggle to find their form, which isn’t unusual at this time of year. But we’ve had unbelievable feedback from the players and the Tour about the experience they’ve had in Auckland.

“Very different from last year and that gives us a lot of confidence about what we’re building and also what we’re trying to achieve in the future.”

Given the number of big name players in the men’s field, a final between Tabilo and Taro Daniel wasn’t as high profile as was expected and while it may not have attracted the global interest that the women’s final between Gauff and Svitolina did, it was big in Daniel’s home country of Japan.

“It helped on the TV side,” Lamperin said.

“Japan is a crazy market for tennis and the TV numbers in Japan would have been great.

“Also, it’s the beauty of sport, tennis is extremely competitive. Everyone was expecting Ben (Shelton) and Arthur (Fils) to win (in the semifinals), they couldn’t do it, so credit to Taro and Alejandro for going all the way.”

SKY SPORT Alejandro Tabilo won his first ATP title with a straight-sets victory over Taro Daniel in Auckland.

As the defending champion, Gauff is eligible to return next year under the WTA’s rules.

But the question is whether she’d want to. She’s only had one competitive match at the Classic over the past two years, her final against Svitolina, so she may want tougher contests and the opportunity to pick up more ranking points by playing in Brisbane next time.

“I can’t comment on the way she’s thinking. It’s related also to the experience she’s had here,” Lamperin said.

“She’s coming to spend some time on the court and play matches. She said despite the scores, the games weren’t easy and she found the competition was up to the level she was after.

“The big objective will always be the Australian Open, so depending on how she does at that, it could potentially have an impact on the decision.

“But it’s too early to say. We’ll sit down in the next few months and see about 2025.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Nicolas Lamperin would love to have Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina back for next year’s ASB Classic.

Svitolina has already said she wants to come back, but there is every chance she’ll be in the top 10 by the end of the year, so under the WTA’s rules, she wouldn’t be allowed to play at the Classic.

“I was having the same conversation with Gael (Monfils, Svitolina’s husband) a couple of days ago,” Lamperin said.

“Of course she wants to come back, but she’s got nothing (points) to defend until Strasbourg (in May) and then nothing after the US Open (in September).

“So if she continues to play like this, it’s most likely she’ll be in the top 10.

“For us, it would be better if she could finish [the year] at 11, so she could be one of the exemptions.

“It’s a bit early to say, but she’d love to come back.”

Meanwhile, Lamperin has doubts about the future of the wildcard playoffs for New Zealand players as for the second year in a row there was a disappointing number of entries.

“It’s a question mark,” he said.

“I don’t think we’ve achieved what we wanted to do with that playoff. So it’s clearly something we need to review and discuss. Not only with Tennis NZ, but the players, because we need the best players to be part of this tournament somehow.”