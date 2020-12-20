Paige Hourigan forced to fight back to win national title, after teen Vivian Yang opened fast

Paige Hourigan playing for New Zealand in the Asia Oceania Group II final against the Philippines at the Renouf Centre in Wellington on February 8, 2020.

Top seed and New Zealand No.1 Paige Hourigan has defended her national singles title with 5-7 6-4 6-1 victory over 15-year-old Vivian Yang in Wellington

In a topsy-turvy Wellington Open NZ Championships match, the youngster grabbed the opening set.

The second set saw Hourigan race out to a 3-0 lead before Yang increased her level to get back in the contest at 4-4.

Hourigan used her experience to seize the second set 6-4. Hourigan then raced through the third set to back up her title from 2019 with a 5-7 6-4 6-1 victory.

The men’s singles final was an entertaining contest between the top two seeds Ajeet Rai and Isaac Becroft.

Coming into the contest the two had played four times since COVID-19 lockdown, splitting the four matches so it was always going to be a tight contest.

Play went with serve until Becroft broke the Rai serve at 4-4 and the Wellington local took full advantage of his opportunity to close out the first set.

Becroft made a fast start to the second set getting an early break to give him full control, but Rai fought back straight away to get back to 2-1 down.

David Joseph / www.phototek.nz Vivian Yang in action,

Play went with serve all the way to the tiebreak where it continued to be tight. Rai survived a match point at 6-5 but on the second attempt the local lad closed it out to claim his first open national title.

The women’s doubles was first up with the unseeded pair of Tabitha Porter and Vivian Yang upsetting the second seeds Stella Cliffe and Sarah Weekley 6-3 6-4.

After getting a walk-over in the semifinals thanks to the top seeds of Paige Hourigan and Jade Lewis pulling out, the unseeded pair took advantage of their lifeline with a commanding victory.

It will be a tough pill to swallow for Weekley who lost in the final in 2019 and is still looking for her first open national title.

The marquee player of the tournament Mike Venus wrapped up the doubles title in quick time with partner Finn Tearney who secured his third doubles title in four years.

The top seeds won the opening set in 29 minutes before racing through the second set in just 15 minutes to win 6-3 6-0 over second seeds Reece Falck and Rai.