Tennis: Roger Federer to miss Australian Open, but planning 2021 return

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Australian Open.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion continues to prepare to return to action after two operations on his right knee and a tour absence that will have lasted longer than a year, his agent told The Associated Press.

Tony Godsick – Federer's long-time representative and CEO of their management company, TEAM8 – said he was working on putting together a 2021 tennis calendar for Federer, who plans to get back on tour soon after the year's first major tennis tournament.

The 39-year-old Federer's decision to not play at Melbourne Park means his streak of 21 consecutive appearances, a run that began with his 2000 debut there and includes six championships, would come to an end.

“Roger has decided not to play the 2021 Australian Open,’' Godsick said in a statement sent to the AP.

“He has made strong progress in the last couple of months with his knee and his fitness. However, after consultation with his team, he decided that the best decision for him in the long run is to return to competitive tennis after the Australian Open.

``I will start discussions this coming week for tournaments that begin in late February and then start to build a schedule for the rest of the year.'’

The start of the Australian Open's main draw was delayed by three weeks because of Covid-19 and is now scheduled to begin on Feb. 8.

Federer hasn't played a tournament match since late January at the 2020 Australian Open, where he was clearly injured while losing in straight sets to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Soon after, Federer participated in an exhibition charity event with Rafael Nadal in front of a record tennis crowd of more than 50,000 people at a soccer stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

Just weeks later, Federer announced he had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and would be sidelined for at least four months. He later had a second procedure on that knee and wound up missing the rest of the pandemic-altered season.