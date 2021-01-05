Minister flags alternative Australian Open quarantine plan after hotel deal torn up

A contract to quarantine international tennis players at The Westin Melbourne has been abruptly cancelled after several penthouse owners raised concerns the proposal had been hastily put together and could lead to another Covid-19 outbreak.

Victorian Police Minister Lisa Neville said on Tuesday morning an alternative hotel had been secured and would be "stood up today or tomorrow".

Players in the grand slam event will serve a mandatory 14-day quarantine period after arriving in Melbourne on January 15.

Sources familiar with the deal told The Age that Tennis Australia could be forced to compensate the owners of the Westin over the cancellation of the multimillion-dollar deal.

"This is about having goodwill with our hotel partners," Neville said. "We have gone through the process of securing a new site."

A spokeswoman for Marriott International, the hotel chain that operates The Westin, said after talks between the owners of hotel, its residents and Victorian officials, "the decision has been made to accommodate players and their support teams arriving in Melbourne for the upcoming ATP at an alternate hotel location".

"Marriott International has a long history of supporting the communities in which we operate. In these unprecedented times, this is more important than ever before and we continue to do everything we can to support our people and communities. The health and wellbeing of our guests, associates and resident/owner community remains our top priority," the spokeswoman said.

The Age revealed on Monday that the owners of 36 private penthouses in the Collins Street hotel were considering a Supreme Court injunction to stop the quarantine arrangements going ahead at the Westin.

Management of the Westin held crisis talks with several penthouse owners on Monday in a bid to head off a court challenge.

Tennis Australia negotiated with the Victorian government for several months before brokering a deal on December 18 to host the event at Melbourne Park from February 8 that would have placed overseas players into quarantine at the Westin from January 15.

But the apartment owners claim they were not consulted before the deal was struck and never consented to the arrangement.

The fate of this year's Australian Grand Prix is also in question with the Victorian government and Formula One management in negotiations on Tuesday.

On Monday, acting Premier Jacinta Allan defended the decision to house Australian Open players at the Westin, saying any premises involved in the tennis agreement had "very strong" infection control measures.

She said the hotels to be used by players and staff connected to the game had been signed off by Covid Quarantine Victoria and decisions were "based on and ticked off" by the public health team.

"Those arrangements at the Westin and other accommodation venues used by the Australian Open go through that same rigorous process where there are very strict and strong infection prevention and control in place for each and every venue that is associated with either the Australian Open or our hotel quarantine program," Allan said.