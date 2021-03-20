'It wasn't dodgy camerawork': Earthquake hits mid-match at Mexican Open

Alexander Zverev was stopped in his tracks in his Mexican Open semifinal against Dominik Koepfer due to an earthquake.

A large earthquake provided a scary moment during the first semifinal of the ATP Tour’s Mexican Open on Saturday (NZ time).

The all-German clash between second seed Alexander Zverev and the unseeded Dominik Koepfer in Acapulco was brought to a jolting halt in the second set.

Mexico’s National Seismological Institute said the quake had a magnitude of 5.7 and the epicentre was 60 kilometres southeast of San Marcos – about a two-hour drive from Acapulco, which lies on the Pacific coast.

Having lost the first set 6-4, Koepfer was up 40-14 in the opening game of the second set when he sent a ball long in the midst of the shaking.

READ MORE:

* Top-ranked Kiwi tennis player apologises for party pūkana

* Spitting tennis star Benoit Paire claims he's not trying to win due to Covid-19 reducing prizemoney

* Auckland tennis court bought for £500 in the 1950s nets $2.2 million at auction



The TV commentator noted to viewers: “Wow, if you were wondering why the camera was just moving a little bit during that last point, it wasn’t dodgy camerawork, we’re having a little bit of a mini earthquake here.”

Everyone in the stadium took some time to compose themselves, with the crowd giving a round of applause.