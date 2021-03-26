British tennis rookie collapses on court at Miami Open due to heat-related illness

Jack Draper forced to retire from ATP Tour debut after collapsing on court in the Miami Open.

British tennis rookie Jack Draper won’t forget his ATP Tour debut in a hurry.

The 19-year-old was forced to retire in the opening round of the Miami Open after struggling with the heat and collapsing on court mid-game.

Draper had called for the doctor near the end of the first set of his match with Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin.

Trailing 6-5 on serve, the world No 316 was checked by the medic before deciding to play on.

But Draper didn’t last much longer, falling to the court in worrying fashion as he chased a return on set point.

Medics were quickly on the scene and Draper was able to walk off court with assistance, after spending more than four minutes on the floor.

Draper, the 2018 Wimbledon boys’ runner-up, is seen as one of the UK’s best young tennis prospects. He was granted a wildcard into the tournament as a client of the sports agency IMG, which runs the event.

After being granted a walkover, Kukushkin paid tribute to his vanquished rival, saying: “I believe he’s a good player, young. It was a tough match, really tough conditions today. So hot and humid and really slow.

“I’ve never played in such slow conditions. The balls after one or two games started getting so big. You needed so much energy to just hit over the net. Every single game was deuce, such long rallies.”