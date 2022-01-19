Nick Kyrgios stuns with his underarm, between-the-legs Australian Open serve

Liam Broady had no answer to the cheeky between-the-legs serve from Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios sent down a 220kmh thunderbolt straight at the body of Liam Broady.

But it was the next serve that really stunned Broady and the Australian Open crowd at John Cain Arena in Melbourne early in their entertaining first round match on Tuesday night.

Kyrgios looked set to send down another rocket, but instead dropped the ball between his knees and whipped his racquet through from behind his back. Kyrgios has played plenty of underarm shots before but a between-the-legs serve was a new one for the Grand Slam circuit. The Australian wizard delivered it perfectly, with its strong sidespin forcing Broady into a hurried one-handed shot which sailed over the baseline.

AP An up-close look at the Nick Kyrgios underarm, between-the-legs serve.

There was plenty of theatre throughout the first round match – and most of it came from the ebullient Kyrgios, who was having his first match since testing positive to Covid just over a week before the tournament started.

Kyrgios beat the British player 6-4 6-4 6-3, setting himself up for a daunting second round match against Daniil Medvedev, who is now the No 1 seed for the Open, after the Australian authorities deported world No 1 Novak Djokovic, after a week-long drama off-the-court.

Love him or hate him, Kyrgios has always been innovative in his shot-making and on the night he was in the mood to entertain.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Nick Kyrgios pulled out plenty of surprises during his opening Australian Open match.

He played a number of audacious shots, and afterwards channelled the great footballer Ronaldo, with a victory swivel.

Andy Brownbill/AP Nick Kyrgios channels football star Ronaldo’s victory salute.

The Ronaldo salute come as a result of fans calling “Siuuu” at the end of rallies. Some thought they were booing, but "Siuuu" is the chant that the Manchester United star uses in celebrations for his goals, which he has carried over from his Real Madrid days.

However, Kyrgios was hardly complimentary about the chant in his after-match interview, calling it “stupid”.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Australian Open fans got to see an entertaining Nick Kyrgios repertoire on Tuesday night.

“They were doing some Ronaldo thing. Ronaldo does it every time he scores. It's like - I thought they were going to do it for 10 minutes. They did it for two-and-a-half hours, like every point. I don't know why. It was a zoo out there.”

Kyrgios also threw in a F-bomb during his televised after-match interview, saying “I served f......well today” and later when signing autographs he gave Covid protection protocols a miss and took a sip from a fan’s beer.

The Australian has had some verbal scraps with Djokovic over the years, but during the deportation saga he defended the Serbian star saying he was no longer “being trated like a human”.

It was raised during the chat with Courier.

"It's a new bromance," Kyrgios said. "I could ask him to play doubles."