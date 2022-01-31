Rafael Nadal's triumph is astounding but Novak Djokovic's absence casts a shadow

Oliver Brown is the Telegraph's chief sports writer.

OPINION: Astonishing, outrageous, unparalleled: Rafael Nadal’s 21st major title, the product of his first victory from two sets down in almost 15 years, is all of this and more.

And yet it was galling, as the Australian Open on-court trophy presentations extended beyond 1.30am Melbourne time, to see tournament director Craig Tiley trying to bask in the Spaniard’s glory. For it is Tiley’s involvement in the Novak Djokovic debacle, a situation where the nine-time champion was deported from Australia and humiliated on a global stage, that has cast an inescapable shadow over one of tennis’ greatest feats.

Two points need clarifying beyond any shred of doubt. The first is that the sheer improbability of Nadal’s 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 7-5 win, with a 35-year-old who had played just 12 tournaments since 2019 outlasting a world No 2 a decade his junior, makes this an achievement for the ages.

Hamish Blair/AP Rafael Nadal holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev in an epic Australian Open final.

The second is that most Australians, whose pro-Nadal partisanship throughout this 5hr 24min final made Melbourne feel like Madrid, do not give a hoot about the circumstances around Djokovic’s absence. Even before a ball had been hit at the event, Jaala Pulford, Victoria’s acting sports minister, said: “I’m sort of hoping Rafa wins.”

But Nadal’s advance into uncharted territory for the men’s game demands that we examine this moment not as pure theatre, but as pure sport. After all, it is one of sport’s immutable truths that to be the best, you have to beat the best, a requirement that in Nadal’s case leaves the faintest of asterisks against this final. While he drew upon quite staggering reserves of resilience to vanquish Daniil Medvedev, the Russian was not the best player he could have faced in this draw. He was simply the best fully fit vaccinated player. The greatest danger to Nadal’s chances of this 21st championship was, as everybody knows, sitting 9,500 miles away in Belgrade.

Medvedev, as he proved in abundance on Rod Laver Arena, is nobody’s pushover. His ability to survive even the most gruelling rallies, including one in the second set that stretched to 40 shots, extended Nadal to levels of stamina perhaps not even he knew he possessed. But the fact remains that on the blue Plexicushion of Melbourne Park, Medvedev is not a threat on the scale of Djokovic – not even close. Only 11 months ago, at a pandemic-delayed tournament, he was blown away by the Serb in straight sets, winning just nine games. Of the 12 Australian Opens staged since Nadal won his first in 2009, Djokovic had won eight of them.

That is what makes Nadal’s accomplishment so distinct from his triumph in the Wimbledon twilight in 2008. On that occasion, he was dethroning the undisputed No 1 – then Roger Federer – the All England Club’s reigning five-time champion. This time, the No 1 is nowhere to be seen. Not that most will care: the consensus within some quarters of tennis is that Djokovic is a dangerous anti-vaxxer who fully deserves his pariah status. But when you are talking about the race to be established as the greatest male player who has ever lived, such judgments are as mawkish as they are trite. This era in men’s tennis is, and always was, about three players. And when one of them is sidelined solely because of a personal medical choice, that is a problem.

Darko Bandic/AP Novak Djokovic arrives in Belgrade after his deportation from Australia two weeks ago.

Tennis is so tribal that many will continue to revel in Djokovic’s fate. Any disciples of Nadal would like nothing better than for his arch-nemesis to be banned by vaccination requirements from Roland Garros and the US Open, so that their man can forge further ahead in the all-time list. But the fact that this view is popular does not alone make it right. Any true lover of the sport should want Nadal, Djokovic or Federer still to be duelling it out for the greatest prizes, not for a magnificent rivalry to be sabotaged by governments rushing to demonise the unvaccinated.

By the standards of most sports, indeed most industries, some argue Tiley should have resigned by now for his role in the Djokovic debacle. To seemingly persuade your most decorated men’s champion that he had a valid medical exemption, then to lure him halfway across the world and seem to sit back while he is turned into a political football by the Australian government, appears to represent an unforgivable dereliction of leadership. His job has only been saved, in all likelihood, by the seductive storylines of the two finals, with Ash Barty becoming the first homegrown winner for 44 years and then Nadal channelling his inexhaustible endurance to prevail.

Against this romantic backdrop, it is tempting to relegate Djokovic to a distinct footnote, an afterthought. But his omission is one that damages tennis, even on nights as glorious as that scripted by Nadal in the late-night Melbourne heat. If you do not believe this, then it is worth recalling a pre-tournament comment made by the champion himself. “If Novak is playing here, it’s better for everybody,” he said. “No doubt about that.”