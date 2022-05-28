Michael Venus battles through to third round at French Open

Tim Pütz plays a backhand as partner Michael Venus looks on during their win over Benjamin Bonzi and Arthur Rinderknech.

Kiwi Michael Venus and his German partner Tim Pütz came through a stern test to reach the third round of the men’s doubles at the French Open.

The 7th seeds edged unseeded French pair Benjamin Bonzi and Arthur Rinderknech 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 24 minutes to keep Venus on track for a second title in Paris, having triumphed in 2017 alongside American Ryan Harrison.

Venus and Pütz served superbly in the opening set and they broke Rinderknech in the 10th game to clinch it inside 40 minutes.

Pütz then held to love in the opening game of the second set before Bonzi was broken after a stinging return of serve from the German.

At a set and 2-0 up, Venus and Pütz looked to be cruising into the third round. But Bonzi and Rinderknech wouldn’t go down without a fight and Venus had to dig deep to stave off the three break points and hold serve for a 3-0 lead.

However, after Rinderknech got the French duo on the scoreboard, Pütz dropped serve for the first time in the match after double faulting at 30-40 to bring the second back on serve.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Michael Venus and Tim Pütz had to come through some tough moments to reach the third round of the French Open.

It was tight for the remainder of the set, Pütz having to save another break point on serve. But just as they did in the first set, the French pair cracked at the crucial moment.

This time it was Bonzi who found himself 15-40 down serving to stay in the match. A high volley into the net gifted victory to Venus and Pütz, who will play 12th seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez in the next round for a place in the quarterfinals.

Venus was delighted with the way he and Pütz have gelled together after the German missed most of the clay court season with an ankle injury sustained at the Monte Carlo Masters.

“You never know quite what's going to happen. But it was great being back on court with him and some of the things we've been working on in practice we have done well,” Venus said.

“We are both clear what we are trying to do individually and as a team.”