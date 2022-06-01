Dilworth School former music teacher guilty of sexually abusing boys in his care ... read more

Recap: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in epic French Open quarterfinal

11:21, Jun 01 2022

Join us for live coverage as two giants of the men's game meet again at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal dug deep to beat Novak Djokovic in four sets and progress to the French Open semifinals.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
