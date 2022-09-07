Racquet-throwing Nick Krygios eliminated from US Open by Karen Khachanov

Volatile Aussie shakes hands with Karen Khachanov and takes his frustration out of his racquets.

Australian Nick Kyrgios has angrily smashed two racquets after losing his US Open quarterfinal to Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Khachanov, the Olympics silver medallist, advances to the semifinals after beating Kyrgios 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7(4) 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Kyrgios, who had shown excellent form in beating defending Daniil Medvedev to make the quarterfinals, fired up a number of times during a tempestuous display.

Kyrgios shook hands with Khachanov at the end of the match but went on a racquet smashing spree, thumping one into the court three times before hurling it and then throwing another one into the ground.

Khachanov, the No 27 seed, was ecstatic.

“I did it! I did it, guys! Thank you. Now you're giving me some love. I appreciate it,” he told the spectators who remained until the finish. “It was a crazy match. I was expecting it would be like this. I'm ready to run, to fight. ... That’s the only way to beat Nick, I think.”

Khachanov will face No 5 Casper Ruud on Friday for a berth in the championship match, AP reported.

Frank Franklin II/AP Nick Kyrgios tosses his racquet during his quarterfinals match against Karen Khachanov.

This quarterfinal was high quality tennis over more than 3-1/2 hours.

Both Kyrgios and Khachanov are equipped with booming serves, and they combined for 61 aces (31 by Kyrgios). They combined for 138 total winners (75 by Kyrgios).

Two stats that were real difference-makers: Kyrgios made 58 unforced errors, Khachanov 31. And Khachanov saved 7 of 9 break points he faced.

Frank Franklin II/AP Karen Khachanov, of Russia, celebrates a point against Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Kyrgios was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and became a popular pick to claim his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows after ending No 1 Medvedev’s title defence in the fourth round, AP reported.

Khachanov was not allowed to play at Wimbledon this year after the All England Club banned all players from his country, Russia, and Belarus because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Against Kyrgios, he picked up key breaks of serve in the last game of the first and third sets. After the opener, Kyrgios complained of knee pain and was visited by a trainer, AP reported.

He did not appear to show any ill effects once play resumed, and broke early in the second.

Elsa/Getty Images Kyrgios smashes a racquet after the match.

Kyrgios had a chance to break at 4-all in the third, but couldn’t convert, flubbing a forehand, then spiked his racket. Two games later, he put a backhand into the net to drop that set, then sat in his changeover chair, dumped his racquet and threw a drink, drawing a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct from Keothavong.

Khachanov came within two points of victory while ahead 6-5 as Kyrgios served in the fourth set. Kyrgios held on there and dominated the ensuing tiebreaker to force a fifth.

Then Khachanov broke to begin the last set and soon was up 3-1.

In Wednesday's quarterfinals, it'll be No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 11 Jannik Sinner, and No. 9 Andrey Rublev vs. No. 22 Frances Tiafoe.

- with AP