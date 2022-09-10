Carlos Alcaraz edges Frances Tiafoe in five-set thriller to reach US Open final

An exhausted Carlos Alcaraz drops to the floor after beating Frances Tiafoe in five sets in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the US Open – no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious.

One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens.

Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’s way, and too many of the mistakes came from Tiafoe’s racket. And so it was Alcaraz who surged into his first grand slam final – and, in the process, gave himself a chance to become No 1 at age 19 – by ending Tiafoe’s run at Flushing Meadows with a 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-1 6-7 (5) 6-3 victory on Friday night (Saturday NZT).

Alcaraz appeared to seize control by grabbing nine of 10 games in one stretch and could have ended the evening when he held a match point in the fourth set. But Tiafoe saved it and soon was yelling, “Ï’m putting my heart on the (expletive) line!” Soon after that, Tiafoe was forcing a fifth set by improving to a US Open-record 8-0 in tiebreakers.

Still, Alcaraz showed no signs of fatigue despite playing a third five-setter in a row – including a 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal win that ended at 2:50am local time on Thursday (Friday NZT), the latest finish in tournament history – and was better when he needed to be, taking four of the last five games.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe embrace after the Spaniard prevailed 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-1 6-7 (5) 6-3.

Now No 3 Alcaraz will face No 7 Casper Ruud for the championship on Sunday (Monday NZT) with so much on the line: the winner will become a major champion for the first time and lead the rankings next week.

Alcaraz and Tiafoe offered an exceptionally entertaining performance for a little more than a set, and a little more than an hour, at the start, then again for the latter portion of the fourth and the beginning of the fifth.

Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland who eliminated 22-time grand slam champ Rafael Nadal in the fourth round, played to a sellout crowd of more than 23,000 that included former first lady Michelle Obama, often asking for – and receiving – more noise.

No surprise, given he was the first American man in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in 16 years.

But Alcaraz, who’s from Spain, is popular around the world, widely recognised as a future star of the sport, and he is now the youngest US Open men’s finalist from any country since Pete Sampras won the trophy at 19 in 1990.

When Alcaraz went up 2-0 in the fourth, spectators regaled him with a soccer-style song of “Olé, Olé, Olé! Carlos!”

Others responded by chanting, “Let’s go, Frances!”

Matt Rourke/AP Frances Tiafoe hits a return to Carlos Alcaraz during their epic US Open semifinal at Flushing Meadows.

Ruud wins incredible 55-shot point to reach decider

Casper Ruud claimed a 55-shot point to end the first set of his US Open semifinal while building a big lead against Karen Khachanov and held on for a 7-6 (5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 victory that put him in his second grand slam title match of the year.

When it ended, spectators in Arthur Ashe Stadium called out his name, “Ruuuuud!” – and it sounded sort of as if they were booing, rather than saluting.

Ruud, the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, is a 23-year-old from Norway who can move from No 7 to No 1 in the rankings by winning the championship at Flushing Meadows.

“After Roland Garros, I was, of course, extremely happy,” Ruud said, “but also humble enough to think that could be my only final of my career.”

Mary Altaffer/AP Casper Ruud celebrates after beating Karen Khachanov to reach the US Open men’s singles final.

Well, here he is, back at that stage just a few months later. Like Ruud, his opponent Alcaraz can replace 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev atop the rankings after the tournament.

All four men’s semifinalists were making their debuts in that round in New York. That had not happened at the event since 1881, when it absolutely had to: That was the inaugural edition of what was then known as the US Championships.

Ruud is coached by his father, former professional player Christian, and the game plan worked perfectly for most of the day against the 31st-ranked Khachanov, a 6ft 6in Russian with a powerful serve who eliminated Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios in five sets in the quarterfinals.

To mitigate the effect of Khachanov’s serves, Ruud would stand way behind the baseline to return, then look to dominate exchanges from the baseline. Ruud used flawless footwork for side-to-side defence and found openings to deliver deep groundstrokes that could finish off points.

He came up with occasional brilliance, such as the over-the-shoulder volley winner that put him ahead 6-3 in the tiebreaker. Moments later came the point of the match, on Ruud’s third opportunity to end that set. It lasted 75 seconds and contained 19 more strokes than the second-longest rally of these entire two weeks, culminating with a down-the-line backhand by Ruud that drew a netted forehand in response.

Dad smiled. His kid raised both arms and put up two fingers on his right hand. Could have been just the index finger to signify No 1, which could be next to his name soon.

Khachanov couldn't recall a 55-shot rally in his career, and though he hated to lose it, he was initially encouraged afterward by the way he played at the end of the set.

“I felt pumped in a way that we had this long rally, we were moving both,” he said. “I felt like, ‘OK, it’s a painful one to lose a set with this point.’ On the other side I felt like, ‘OK, now we’re moving a lot, let’s keep on going.’”

Charles Krupa/AP Casper Ruud is 13-2 at the majors this year and will play in his second grand slam final in New York.

Ruud broke to go up 2-1 in the second set and was on his way there. After Khachanov surged late in the third to make things slightly more intriguing, Ruud broke to lead 2-1 in the fourth, ripping a down-the-line forehand winner from the doubles alley.

This marks the latest step in a real move forward for Ruud in grand slam play.

He came into this year with a record of just 14-13 at the sport’s most important events – 3-4 in New York, where his best previous showing was a third-round appearance in 2020 – then needed to sit out the Australian Open in January after twisting his ankle in practice the day before the tournament began.

Since then? He’s 13-2 at the majors in 2022.