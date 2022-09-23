Daniil Medvedev loses temper in epic meltdown at French crowd during loss to Stan Wawrinka

Daniil Medvedev has had an epic meltdown with the French crowd during his loss to Stan Wawrinka.

Daniil Medvedev lost his temper with the French crowd at the Moselle Open in Metz as he was beaten by veteran Stan Wawrinka.

The Russian, playing his first match since losing his world number one ranking and US Open title, saved a match point during the second-set tie-breaker only to drop serve at the start of the decider.

Having been warned for smashing a ball high into the stands in Thursday's (Friday NZT) second-round match, Medvedev then earned boos for flinging his racquet across the court.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Daniil Medvedev was waving and booing at the crowd during the meltdown (file photo).

He took exception to the reaction of the crowd, jeering and gesturing repeatedly before the match continued and Wawrinka went on to clinch a 6-4 6-7 (9-7) 6-3 victory.

It was a significant win for three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka, now ranked down at 284.

The 37-year-old had not beaten a top-10 player for nearly two years but found some of his old form to stun the top seed.

Medvedev pulled himself together to get back on serve in the final set only for Wawrinka to win the final three games of the match.

Earlier, second seed Hubert Hurkacz defeated Dominic Thiem, who continues to struggle following his long-term wrist injury, 6-3 6-4.