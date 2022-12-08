Wimbledon's ban on Russians proves costly as Britain's LTA fined $1.57 million

Russia's Daniil Medvedev was banned from playing at Wimbledon this year.

Britain's Lawn Tennis Association has been fined $1million (NZ$1.57m) by the ATP for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

The LTA has been threatened with expulsion from the Tour if it repeats the ban, it is also understood, imposed this year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russians and Belarusians were also controversially prevented from competing at the LTA's five ATP events: Queen's Club, Eastbourne, Surbiton, Nottingham and Ilkley.

The All England Club banned the likes of Daniil Medvedev, then ranked No.2 in the world, from playing at Wimbledon, which was subsequently stripped of its ranking points by the ATP and the WTA.

The WTA had fined the LTA the same amount, which Britain's governing body of tennis has appealed against.

The LTA said it is considering its response to the latest sanction and accused the ATP of a "lack of empathy" over the situation in Ukraine.

A statement read: "The LTA is deeply disappointed with this outcome. The ATP ... has shown no recognition of the exceptional circumstances created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The ATP appear to regard this matter as a straightforward breach of their rules - with a surprising lack of empathy shown for the situation in Ukraine, and a clear lack of understanding of the unique circumstances the LTA faced."

It added: "The financial impact of both this fine and the WTA's fine will have a material impact on the LTA's ability to develop and host tennis in this country."

Conservative culture secretary Michelle Donelan waded into the row, urging the ATP and WTA to reconsider.

"Over the past year, the vast majority of the international sporting community have stood shoulder to shoulder in condemning Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and barbaric actions in Ukraine," said Donelan.

"The UK has taken a world-leading role to build this international response. We are clear that sport cannot be used to legitimise this deadly invasion, and that athletes representing the Russian or Belarusian states should be banned from competing in other countries.

"Despite widespread condemnation, the international tennis tours are determined to be outcasts in this, with investment in the growth of our domestic game hampered as a result.

"This is the wrong move by the ATP and WTA. I urge them to think carefully about the message this sends, and to reconsider."