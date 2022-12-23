How Netflix is trying to transform tennis like Drive to Survive did to F1 racing

Hardcore tennis fans are waiting impatiently for their first glimpse of Break Point, the Netflix documentary series that – if the company’s hopes come true – will do for fuzzy yellow balls what Drive To Survive did for six-cylinder engines.

And with just over three weeks to go before the show launches on January 13, American No 1 Taylor Fritz is suffering from butterflies in the tummy.

One of several young tyros trying to breach the walls of Fortress Djokovic-Nadal, 25-year-old Fritz has accepted a leading role on this latest sporting reality show – as indeed has his partner, Morgan Riddle, an Instagram influencer with over 100,000 followers of her own.

Yet Fritz – like F1’s Max Verstappen, who accused Netflix of having “faked a few rivalries” – is all too aware that his public perception will be defined in the editing suite.

“I don't know if I want to watch it,” Fritz told Telegraph Sport. “I'm scared. I'm scared of how things can be cut up. Especially because I haven't tried to filter myself at all. Yeah, I've tried to just be very, very genuine. But they can cut things however they want to cut things.

“It’s like with Nick [Kyrgios, who is to be another prominent part of a show that also features Stefanos Tsitsipas and women’s world No 1 Iga Swiatek]. They could cut it up to make Nick look such an amazing guy. And then they could also cut it up to make him look like the villain, which I feel like they might do just because that's how a lot of people in tennis see him – even though I think he's great for the sport.”

Verstappen made exactly this point about Drive To Survive in 2021, when he pulled back from giving the series any interviews. (He has since returned tentatively to the fold.)

And yet, Netflix was the best thing to happen to Formula One since Prost and Senna locked wheels at Suzuka in 1989. The streaming service delivered millions of new fans, with a high representation in America and plenty of under-45s. As it happens, these are the same demographics where tennis could use a fuel injection.

“I'm excited for what this could potentially do for tennis, especially in the United States,” said Fritz, who was born in California but lives in Miami. “What a lot of people don't understand is that, in the US, tennis is very unknown. We always have a joke when we come to Europe. We're out doing stuff, and someone recognises me and asks for a picture. I'll say, ‘That would never happen in the US.’”

Breaking America... again

If there is one major brake on tennis’s fortunes, it is the loss of millions of American viewers since the retirements of Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. In August, it was alarming to see the US-based Tennis Channel broadcasting pickleball – a bastardised version of the sport that uses paddles and plastic balls – ahead of the final of Washington’s new WTA event.

In Fritz’s mind, the decline could be connected to the culture of civility and respect which now dominates the locker-room. This represents a dramatic switch from the rambunctious days of John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors, and surely owes much to the spotless Swiss neutrality of Roger Federer.

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images Taylor Fritz says he was determined to present an unfiltered version of himself to Netflix’s cameras.

Fritz was determined to present an unfiltered version of himself to Netflix’s cameras, just to break the monotony. “I'm tired of it,” he said, in relation to the blandness of the average tennis interview. “It's so boring. It's always the same stuff. I just didn't want to act differently in front of the cameras. I wanted to be the same person I always am, and I said like if people hate me then they hate me. But I hope not.

“Tennis is a game that's very … the fan base is much older and very stuck in traditional ways. So anything that can be seen as controversial and out of the norm – as in, not the usual rehearsed answers to press questions – people get really upset about it. I’d say there's not enough invitation to, like, be different.”

Francois Nel/Getty Images Women’s world No 1 Iga Swiatek features in Break Point.

As Fritz correctly identifies, it is almost as if the last two decades have written a new clause – “thou shalt not badmouth thy peers” – into the players’ unwritten code of conduct. The principle of sportsmanship is an admirable one, and when you have as much to say as Federer, there is no need for s---housery. But any kind of uniformity becomes stifling in the end, no matter how well-intentioned.

From this perspective, Denmark’s Holger Rune has been a welcome outlier in 2022 – a talented teenager with a flair for chaos and conflict. After his French Open quarter-final with his fellow Scandinavian Casper Ruud, the defeated Rune claimed that the usually understated Ruud had come up to him in the locker-room and yelled “Jaaa!” in his face. True or not, the story made a nice change from the vanilla.

“You can say what you want,” was Fritz’s view on the incident. “But in the end, it's going to have a positive impact on the sport, because next time they play, there's going to be a lot of buzz about it.”

This is exactly the sort of buzz that Break Point is also hoping to create. Whether the new series can match the impact of Drive To Survive must be doubtful, given that the sports-doc market is considerably more crowded now, and that the pandemic-related bounce for streaming services has fizzled out.

But if it can inject even a little more drama and inter-personal tension into what has become a rather mechanical tour, Break Point will have done tennis a huge favour. Whether the rivalries are confected or not.