'Thrown under the bus': Nick Kyrgios returns serve at Lleyton Hewitt as Australia lose opening United Cup tie

As Australia crashed to an early defeat to Great Britain in the United Cup in Sydney, Nick Kyrgios took to social media to return serve at team co-captain Lleyton Hewitt.

Australia’s campaign was dealt a huge blow on Friday when the country’s No 1 women’s player, Ajla Tomljanovic, withdrew from her match due to a left knee injury.

Already 2-0 down in the Group D tie after Thursday’s matches, her replacement Maddison Inglis lost to Harriet Dart to hand Great Britain an unassailable 3-0 lead.

In the next match, world No 107 Jason Kubler staged a remarkable fightback from 5-0 down in the second set of his clash with Dan Evans to score an upset 6-3 7-6 (7-3) victory for Australia.

Australian legend Hewitt criticised Kyrgios’ communication to the team after he withdrew at the 11th hour. Kyrgios, after learning that Tomljanovic had also withdrawn, fired back at Hewitt.

“Mmm I wonder if [co-captain Sam] Stosur will throw her under the bus like our captain did for me ... ‘hard to prepare when you don’t know what’s going on’,” Kyrgios tweeted in relation to Hewitt’s comments.

At least Kubler gave the Australians something to cheer about. He punched well above his weight to score an early break in his singles clash with world No 27 Evans and took the first set 6-3.

But Evans, who had defeated Kubler in both previous meetings, wasted little time bringing the Australian back to earth.

The veteran Englishman broke Kubler at the first chance and was in striking distance of claiming the set with a second break that put him up 5-0.

But the plucky Australian refused to lie down and was the first local to truly weaponise the crowd at the tournament so far. Kubler broke back twice and, on his way to drawing level at 5-5, the chair umpire needed to remind the crowd more than once to temper its excitement.

The Australian scrapped his way to a tie-breaker and, once there, was never truly troubled by Evans. He had three match points at 6-3 and made good on the first one to prevent a whitewash in the tie at 3-1.

Inglis, who found out she was playing the day before the match, fought hard but eventually fell 6-4 6-4 to world No.98 Dart. Australia begin their final tie of Group D against Spain on Monday.

“Ajla as a person and as a player, she never pulls out,” Inglis said. “She never doesn’t play. She’s playing all year and fights so hard. The last couple of days we’ve been not sure, so you kind of get ready like you are playing. She felt yesterday that she wasn’t ready to play a match, so they called me up.

“Christmas Day I got really, really sick for a few days there. We flew here and I didn’t get out of bed for a couple of days. To be playing a match tonight, I didn’t think I’d be doing that a couple of days ago. I had a pretty bad stomach bug. It was pretty brutal.”

Hewitt fronted the media on Thursday night after Alex de Minaur’s first-up loss to Cameron Norrie. Kyrgios had been scheduled to play against the Brit at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena but withdrew due to an ankle injury.

Hewitt was stranded overseas, due to a plane delay, when Kyrgios withdrew.

“Probably just responding,” Hewitt said when asked how communication could be improved with the world No 22. “That’s the normal way of doing it. There was a little while [between response].

“It’s more just the communication. If it was just worrying Nick, that’s one thing. When it revolves around the team and other people and their preparation to be playing the best they possibly can leading into the Australian Open, that’s probably the hardest thing.

“I’m so proud of this bloke [de Minaur] and the effort and how he makes playing for his country a priority. It’s something. I’m very proud of him. I think, for the whole team, it was pretty tough not knowing what was going on the last 24 hours.”

Hewitt was recently critical of Kyrgios rejecting Australia’s invitation to play in the Davis Cup final against Canada.

Earlier on Friday, Kyrgios was spotted at Sydney Olympic Park on the practice courts, before posting a photo on Instagram with his friends after what appeared to be a game of basketball.