Nick Kyrgios is calling on Australian Open crowds to respect Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios has urged fans to show respect to Novak Djokovic in his hotly-anticipated Australian Open return but expects some will cross the line.

Nine-time champion Djokovic has lamented being treated as a "villain" during last year's deportation saga, which proved particularly polarising in Melbourne.

Ahead of chasing a 10th Melbourne Park crown, Djokovic has admitted a touch of uncertainty over not just his tight left hamstring, but also the reception he will receive from crowds.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Nick Kyrgios is urging the Australian Open crowds to respect his rival Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios is due to play an exhibition match against his Wimbledon final conqueror Djokovic on Friday night and could also meet the Serbian star in a mouth-watering Open quarter-final.

He called for fans to show their appreciation.

"He's abided by the last two years of whatever has been dealt his way and he's here and all he wants to do is put on a show," Kyrgios told reporters.

"He's chasing things that athletes rarely are able to chase. He's one of the greatest athletes of all time, not just in the tennis court.

"I know that there's going to be fans that are not going to want him to win but I think they can't cross that line as fans.

"You guys have paid money to watch a guy play. It's a bit contradictory if you're gonna go there and be a clown about it.

"You've got to respect him a little bit at the end of the day, because he's one of the best to ever do it.

Kelly Barnes/AP Novak Djokovic is a heavy favourite for this year’s Australian Open.

"But look, I know there's going to be fans that are gonna cross the line anyway."

On Wednesday, Djokovic, who won his 92nd tournament title at the Adelaide International, reiterated the reception he'd received in South Australia had been fantastic, but added: "I don't know (about Melbourne), but I hope positive. I really hope the crowd will be receiving me well.

"That's something that I can't predict, I don't know. It's in their hands I guess.

"I'll try and do my best to perform well, to have the relationship and behave as I always have and try to be a good ambassador of the sport, and hopefully that can be recognised in a good way."

Djokovic launched a staunch defence of his visa application before last year's Australian Open, insisting he did everything right and "just followed all the rules" before his dramatic deportation from the country.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Tennis fans show support for Novak Djokovic in Melbourne during a practice match this week.

In an interview with Channel Nine's Todd Woodbridge, Djokovic reignited questions about his treatment in 2022, saying: "Two or three more people that came into Australia 10 days before I did with exactly the same exemption that I had.

"I was just following the rules. My exemption was verified by an independent body and panel of doctors."

Craig Tiley came under fire as chief executive of Tennis Australia and tournament director, being grilled about his handling of the Djokovic situation amid accusations the star had been misinformed about the criteria he needed to fulfil to enter the country as an unvaccinated visitor.

"I came in with all the valid papers. Everything got out of hand and then I was labelled this or that," said Djokovic.

"All of a sudden, I became the villain of the world which was obviously a terrible position to be in as an athlete and someone who is looking to thrive in his own direction of life and profession."